FAIRMONT — After a year of precautions and cancellations, the municipalities in Marion County plan to celebrate Halloween.
Halloween falls on a Sunday this year and many of the county’s towns and cities are spreading their spooky celebrations across the weekend.
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, recommends the usual precautions families should take every year for Halloween.
“It’s imperative that the kids have a pleasant experience and be safe, so a lot of it is basic-type things to ensure that,” White said. “We should make sure that kids stay in a group, that they walk only on the sidewalk and that they only approach homes that are clearly lit.”
The county authorities advise homeowners who are participating in trick-or-treating to leave a porch light on so the children have a clear view. For the trick-or-treaters, it’s advised that they carry a glowstick or flashlight, be aware, vigilant and most importantly have fun.
“Never ever ever go inside a home or a car for a treat,” White said. “If at all possible, have your children carry a cellphone with them and a light. As far as candy is concerned, stay away from items that are homemade, made sure the treats are prepackaged.”
Last year, several Marion County towns canceled trick-or-treating events due to COVID-19. This year, Marion County case numbers are dropping and authorities are more comfortable allowing the events to happen. However, White said that it’s still a good idea to take precautions against COVID.
“Those guidelines we recommended last year are still useful this year, you’re a lot safer outside than indoors,” White said. “It’s still advised children social distance to the extent possible and it’s always a good idea to wear a [medical] mask.
“The whole goal is to make it a pleasant experience for the kids,” he continued. “If we can do these few things and do them well, the kids will have a good time and be safe doing it.”
Saturday, Oct. 30
The Town of Barrackville will hold trick-or-treating from 6 to 7 p.m.
The Town of Fairview will host a costume contest with prizes from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the town park. Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Town of Grant Town will host an event, “The Haunting of Grant Town” at the town’s Emergency Medical Services headquarters at 110 Ballah Ave. The event will have games, entertainment, trick-or-treating.
Entry is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 6 to 12. Saturday, there will be a special kids day from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Haunted House will be open on both Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30.
The City of Pleasant Valley will host a trunk-or-treat event from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Municipal Building at 2340 Kingmont Rd. The event will also have candy, music, face painting, food, ax throwing and a pumpkin carving contest.
The Town of Rivesville will hold trick-or-treating from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Town of White Hall will hold trick-or-treating from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Marion County Public Library will host their annual Family Fun Halloween event with Tygart Valley United Way and Main Street Fairmont. The event will turn the library and all of Monroe Street into a Halloween festival.
The event will hold trunk-or-treat, games, a haunted house, performances by students, puppet shows and a costume contest. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For a full schedule of the evening’s events, visit www.mcpls.org
Sunday, Oct. 31
The City of Fairmont, the Town of Farmington and the City of Mannington will each hold trick-or-treating from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Town of Monongah will hold trick-or-treating from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The Town of Worthington will hold trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m.
Residents who are handing out candy are asked to turn on their porch lights to let children know you are participating. When the candy is gone, residents are asked to turn off their porch light.
