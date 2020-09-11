FAIRMONT — Laura Laratta has ran several campaigns to raise awareness about heart disease, which is an issue important to her because it is what took her mother’s life.
While researching heart disease, she found that only four percent of federal cancer research funding goes toward researching childhood cancer. The research shocked her to a point she became involved with the American Childhood Cancer Organization, which encourages its supporters to launched a “Go Gold” awareness and fundraising event during September, which is recognized as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Laratta said she was also inspired by her friend Simon Rohaly, who was diagnosed with cancer at a young age.
“I just wanted to help this little boy out,” Laratta said of Rohaly. “Only four percent of federal funding goes to childhood cancer, and I was astounded with that statistic.”
On Wednesday, Laratta received a boost of support from the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, via its new Health, Safety and Wellness Committee as its members unveiled its own “Go Gold” banner outside its offices on Fairmont Avenue.
“We decided it would be great to try to publicize this a little bit more,” said mary Jo Thomas, chair of the Chamber’s Health, Safety and Wellness Committee. “The Chamber started the health, safety and wellness committee, and this is one of the projects.”
According to Thomas, it was Jonathan Board, chair of the Chamber board of directors, who wanted to create more committees through the office that aim to help community members. Board said this cause in particular was one he wanted the Chamber of Commerce to be part of, because people may need a reminder about issues like this.
“Sometimes I think in society when something even negative persists, we lose some level of concern,” Board said. “So it’s vitally important that we continue to bring this up.”
Laratta also partnered with the Fairmont Knights of Columbus to promote awareness of the Go Gold campaign. Tom Dragich, past grand knight at the Knights of Columbus, said the organization got on board because its members, too, promote health and wellness in the community.
“We try to help promote healthy lifestyles,” Dragich said. “With her promotion for her mom and with this today, I think that’s the major thing that we as a community need to do.”
Dragich also said he thinks more federal funding could go to childhood cancer research if more people pushed it as a large issue.
“Just helping convincing the government that more money needs to go towards childhood cancer research,” Dragich said. “I thought it would be a good thing for us to help within the community promote healthy lifestyles.”
Laratta said her goal right now is childhood cancer awareness and the amount of people it affects. She encourages people in Marion County to wear gold throughout the month of September, and donate to the cause whenever possible.
Board said he believes this campaign can pick up steam, because many people know someone who has been affected by cancer at a young age.
“This touches everyone,” Board said. “I don’t think there’s anyone here that can say that they haven’t seen this among their family or friends.”
