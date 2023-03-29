FAIRMONT — Megan Nixon swapped hair cutting scissors with ribbon cutting scissors during a Tuesday ceremony at her new salon.
Megan Nixon Barbershop and Salon, located in the Middletown Commons, has been open since December 2022 after launching renovations last October. On Tuesday, Megan and Benji Nixon, co-owners of the salon and husband and wife, celebrated their business with the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
Megan Nixon received her cosmetology license 13 years ago and her barber license seven years ago. She said it’s always been her dream to open her own salon and she’s happy to be celebrating with friends and family.
“I feel like I have a great following from years of doing people’s hair and it’s very special. It’s just nice to see the support and all our family here in one place to celebrate it. And the Chamber’s been very, very helpful. ... It’s exciting. Last night was like the night before Christmas,” Megan Nixon said.
The Nixons said they knew the location inside the Commons would be perfect and the whole process came together organically. They both grew up going to the Middletown Mall, so it was nostalgic to them to be located inside the new facilities.
“We like being here for many reasons, but it is really nice to be a part of it in the beginning stages and get a strong foundation for where we’re at. ... I feel like we’re in a really good place to be able to grow with it (the Middletown Commons),” Megan Nixon said.
Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw said she’s excited to celebrate another local business.
“The space is beautiful. I walked in and I thought, they’ve done a fabulous job. They’re in the Commons, which is growing every day. The owner told me she’s very busy and we love to hear that. She’s a very seasoned barber and hairdresser, so she has a great clientele, and I think they’re going to do very well here,” Shaw said.
Megan Nixon said she offers salon level services for the whole family. She offers Brazilian blowouts, extensions, haircuts and coloring services, beard trimming and facial waxing, among other services. There are toys inside the salon for kids to play with. Nixon said she would never tell someone that their kids aren’t welcome in the salon, especially since she has a daughter.
“Our whole thing is a salon-level experience for the whole family,” Benji Nixon said.
“Your kids are welcome, your husbands are welcome. You know, I want to be available for everybody,” Megan Nixon added.
Megan Nixon Barbershop and Salon is located at 2600 Middletown Commons, Suite 159, which is inside the commons. For more information, call 304-282-5288 or visit their Facebook page.
