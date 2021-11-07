Chase the Sun

From left, Times West Virginian Circulation Director Jerry Ferguson, Chase the Sun winner Betty Cain and National and Major Accounts Advertising Representative Cathy Morrison. Readers should be on the lookout for the next chance to win a $250 gift card in our Thanksgiving edition where readers get a chance to play “Find the Candy Cane” and win.

FAIRMONT — Congratulations to Times West Virginian subscriber Betty Cain who was chosen from a random drawing as our Chase the Sun contest winner. Cain’s Christmas came early as she took home a $250 gift card.

