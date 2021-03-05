FAIRMONT — In a joint statement, officials with the Marion County Discovery Center & LIFE United Methodist Church announced they have agreed to cease negotiations for the purchase of the church building.
In February, it was disclosed that Life UMC and the planned children’s museum have been negotiating to do a lease-purchase of the church’s former location on Mary Lou Retton Drive in Fairmont.
After extended communications, both parties have mutually agreed they would move forward and explore other options for a location for the Discovery Center.
“I wish great success for the Marion County Discovery Center and I hope they achieve their dream of being a great resource for the children of our community,” said Pastor Larry Buckland in a prepared statement.
Frank Jarman, chair of the Marion County Discovery Center, said, “we are appreciative to have had the opportunity to explore the former site of Life UMC and have nothing but great respect for Pastor Larry Buckland.
