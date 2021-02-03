FAIRMONT — Armed with official nonprofit status, the planned Marion County children’s museum is looking to move into a building for the first time
The Marion County Discovery Center has its sights on the building that formerly housed LIFE United Methodist Church, which is up for sale for $300,000, this month.
Frank Jarman, executive director of the Marion County Family Resource Network, said the museum and the church have agreed to a $1,500 monthly lease agreement until the museum can secure bank financing for the purchase. He said, the 18,000 square foot building also comes with a monthly utility bill of approximately $1,500.
“We’re looking to secure the financing and be in the building by February to begin renovations,” Jarman said. “So that still puts us on track for April to June opening date, because the church is in spectacular condition. It will need a little renovation, but very little.”
When completed, the site could also be rented for birthday parties, exhibit hall tours, and classes in tandem with sustaining donations and sponsorships.
Jarman has also appointed a board of directors and has found a potential location for the museum. Its administrators are still searching for a source to maintain funding for the project in preparation to buy a building to call home. he is serving as board chairman.
Jarman brought in consulting firm NorthStar Museums and Education in early 2020, to not only find out what is needed to get a project like this off the ground, but also how to make it successful and feasible.
The goal is for the museum to become a place where curiosity thrives by offering engaging lessons and exhibits on science, technology, engineering, arts and math education.
Margie Suder, a STEAM teacher for Marion County Schools was selected to serve as vice chair of the Discovery Center Board of Directors, in part because has experience creating engaging hands-on lesson plans for the county’s STEAM Bus.
Suder already has ideas for programs and exhibits to include in the museum to give visitors a chance to perform experiments for themselves.
“We want to have hands-on exhibits,” Suder said. “So things like where they build airplanes and test them in wind tunnels and where they get to experiment with race tracks and friction and learn a little bit of physics...those kind of hands-on activities.”
Suder also said she would like to focus on providing scheduled lessons people can take at the museum to learn about a specific field. She said the STEAM Bus has given kids another way of learning through hands-on building and tinkering, which some have found more suited to their learning style, and she said she hopes a museum based around that kind of education can do the same.
“For me, it would need to be something very hands-on, very exploratory for them to increase their imagination,” Suder said. “To get to see kids so excited about learning and so excited about creating and doing things — because some kids don’t play school very well, but are really natural at building and designing and developing — for them to see there are other ways to learn I think is a good possibility.”
Local paleontologist Ray Garton, owner and curator of Prehistoric Plant in Barrackville, has also come forward to help. Garton offered to lease some of the dinosaur skeletons he has collected at Prehistoric Planet to the museum, because in his experience, dinosaur displays generate excitement.
“We would be renting, leasing to (the museum) different exhibits of dinosaur fossils or other kinds of fossils,” Garton said. “We have six different skeletons — the T-Rex is the most famous — and then a lot of other individual bones like claws, teeth and limb bones for example.”
The dinosaurs Garton will be providing are actually replicas of skeletons he has found in the field, but he said the use of replicas opens the door for further discussion about West Virginia’s prehistoric past.
“West Virginia had no dinosaurs because our rocks are much older than the dinosaurs,” Garton said. “We have other things; we have a lot of Ice Age animals in West Virginia.”
While Jarman said the organization will be applying for grants and other donations throughout the year, Suder said opening a STEAM-focused educational facility in Marion County has been her dream for years. She wants to see kids become interested in other kinds of building jobs, and she believes a hands-on museum is a good way to introduce them much like the STEAM Bus.
“What I do every day is STEAM, and every time I show up with the bus, the kids are so super excited,” Suder said. “Getting to get their hands on things and learn in a new way and to solve problems and spark an interest in what possibilities there could be I think is wonderful.”
Suder also said one of her goals for the museum is to involve the High Technology Foundation in Marion County and to teach kids about the future opportunities they can have through STEAM education.
“We do have the High Tech Consortium right here and all those tech jobs, and we want to keep our kids here,” Suder said. “We do need the High Tech Consortium to start thinking about investing in our town in Fairmont to see this come about.”
Garton, too, said the addition of a children’s museum would be a great asset to Marion County to keep STEAM education close and accessible for local residents.
“I’m very, very pleased they are trying to get this going,” Garton said. “It’ll be a great addition to Marion County and the community if they get this set up and moving.”
The Discovery Center now has a Facebook page that Jarman said will provide information as the museum moves forward.
