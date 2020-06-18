FAIRMONT — Frank Jarman described this week as the pinnacle of development for a planned Marion County children’s museum.
While he and the Marion County Family Resource Network have been working on creating an interactive science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics museum for about a year now, on Monday, he said the U.S. Internal Revenue Service has granted the project 501(c)(3) nonprofit status.
“It’s the pinnacle step,” said Jarman, executive director of the Family Resource Network. “Without that, we can’t get money from WesBanco, we couldn’t sign a lease for space, so it was pinnacle. It’s the gate of opening this.”
According to Jarman, the Discovery Center will be receiving $50,000 from WesBanco to help start the museum, and he has set up a board of directors for the nonprofit, which is a requirement under 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
Jarman said the museum has found a home in a space in Fairmont’s Veterans Square, and he is collaborating with a member of the Marion County Board of Education to develop programming. Also by having the nonprofit status, the FRN can apply for grants from foundations and other entities that only make donations to certified 501(c)(3) organizations.
Jarman announced this development at a community meeting of the Family Resource Network Wednesday, where he also revealed the FRN would be part of Marion County’s Quick Response Team for drug overdoses.
“The Health Department asked us to work to put together a Quick Response Team when people overdose,” Jarman said. “The governor has put together a funding stream so we can actually get paid for it.”
Members of Monongalia County’s QRT attended the meeting, where they explained the duties they perform in their roles, and how they impact drug issues in their community.
“We have been established for a little over a year now,” said Brittany Irich, special projects grants coordinator for the Monongalia County Health Department, and coordinator of the Quick Response Team. “Our main goal is to try and reduce overdose deaths in Mon County.”
Joe Klass, direct preparedness specialist for the Monongalia County Health Department, also said the QRT employs the cooperation of people from multiple organizations, to tackle the problem from as many areas as possible.
“It’s a multi-disciplinary approach and no one really has all the answers,” Klass said. “Being able to bring law enforcement, peer recovery and EMS together, they each kind of understand drug addiction from slightly different aspects.”
Jarman said the role of the FRN will be to help track the number of lethal and nonlethal overdoses in Marion County. These numbers will be shared with other QRTs around the state, while peer recovery coaches will be able to meet with individuals who survive an overdose.
“Every time someone overdoses or dies from an overdose, it should be tracked,” Jarman said. “There is now a statewide system where we will be the recorder, there will be peer recovery coaches that when we get the news that someone has overdosed or has died from it, a peer recovery coach will go to the hospital and make contact if the person is living.”
Klass said it is important to have peer recovery coaches on the team, because they are the ones who help individuals get through the recovery process from addiction because they have survived addiction themselves.
“The peer recovery coaches, they’re really the key to the QRT,” Klass said. “They’re the boots on the ground who kind of find these people and help them.”
Ilich said she hopes to see cooperation between the QRTs of Marion and Monongalia Counties, because of their proximity to one another. She also said members of the Mon County QRT will be available to help the FRN start its QRT over the next few months.
“We have seen some success, so our team has grown over the past year,” Ilich said. “We thought with Marion County applying it would be a good opportunity for us to work together since a lot of the peer recovery coaches, they encounter individuals who are from Marion County or Harrison County. I think this will be a really good opportunity for us to help Marion County identify the partners in their community that they need to bring together.”
