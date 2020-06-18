Christmas Toy Shop gets early start amid pandemic

FAIRMONT — Seeing the coronavirus pandemic put people out of work for several weeks or months at a time, Butch Tennant believes the annual Marion County Christmas Toy Shop is more vital than ever.
However, for the same reason, he is concerned about the viability of fundraising during a pandemic because people may not have as much expendable income they can donate.
“Money is tight out there,” said Tennant, one of the founders of the Christmas Toy Shop. “People aren’t working and businesses aren’t open. A lot of businesses I went to and got money from, they’re operating on a smaller scale.”
The Marion County Christmas Toy Shop has been held annually for the past 11 years, and aims to provide parents in need with items to give to their kids on Christmas. Organizers held their first meeting for 2020’s Toy Shop on Wednesday where they began formulating a plan for fundraising and toy distribution, especially if the pandemic and social distancing is still in place.
“This is a follow up from last year and the start for this year,” said Sharon Burrows, one of the organizers of the Christmas Toy Shop.
The distribution of the purchased toys always takes place on Black Friday at the Marion County Election Center. Parents who signed up for the program at their child’s school walk in and traverse the aisles of tables to pick out toys for their kids. Not knowing what the rules on social distancing will be in November, Tennant said the organizers might have to change the format this year.
“We probably won’t be able to run the event like we always have,” Tennant said. “We’re hoping if it will work, we can have people just drive through and pick it up, where we bag everything up.”
The Toy Shop also collaborates with the Marion County Board of Education, in order to get parents and guardians signed up to receive, but also for help in fundraising. Last year, all three county high schools helped break previous fundraising goals.
“The Board of Education is going to be involved like last year,” Tennant said. “I was hoping to get $4,000, and we got that with one school.”
Wednesday was only the first meeting of the organization’s team, and the group will have more meetings leading up to the event. The next one will be at Noon July 29, tentatively in the Al Babcock Room in the J. Harper Meredith Building. Tennant said last year, the Toy Shop raised more than $17,000, and he is setting the goal amount slightly lower than that this year.
“We have been setting it to $15,000-$16,000 so it’ll probably be that this year,” Tennant said.
