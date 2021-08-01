FAIRMONT — Fifteen-year-old Caleb Oldham crouches down inside a building on Locust Avenue where he paints around a plate glass window paying close attention to detail.
“God tells us in the Bible to serve our neighbor — to help people,” Caleb said.
This past week, Caleb and nine other members of his youth group from Grace Church in Harrisburg, North Carolina and three adult chaperones helped remodel the new offices of Friendship Fairmont, the local peer recovery center.
When Mylan Health Right established the friendship room in late 2019, it was housed in the Marion County Courthouse Annex. However, a clash between its patrons and participants in the Day Report Center this past spring led to the friendship room being asked to find new headquarters.
Taking part in his first-ever mission trip, Caleb has worked hard, but also had fun along the way.
“It’s been fun and it’s helped me become more of a servant and to see how to help people in need. It’s helped me to learn how to do different jobs and learn stuff, so it’s been fun,” Caleb said.
When the remodeling project is completed, Friendship Fairmont looks to expand its programs to help those living with substance use disorder, facing homelessness or other life challenges. The goal is to meet each person where they are and bring them to wholeness.
Caleb and his fellow youth group members took on the project as part of Impact WV, which is operated out of the Presbyterian Church of America’s Dayspring Camp and Conference Center near Shinnston, which served as home base for the teens’ mission trip. The youth lived at the camp over the past week and were driven to Marion County where they took part in three different mission projects over a 7-day span.
Joining Caleb is 13-year-old Andrew Nowlin who grabs an industrial sized bucket of paint and marches carefully to the corner of the room.
“I thought it would be cool to help people and everybody else in the youth group was doing it,” Andrew said.
Andrew described Friendship Fairmont as a partnership with those in need. He also admitted that he likes manual labor.
“I think it tells all Christians to serve. It’s cool to have a partner,” Andrew said.
Christina McGregor, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., who served a two-week stint as an associate staff member at Dayspring Camp, helped supervise the teens’ mission work this week. She also rolled up her sleeves and painted walls alongside them.
She said her hope for the mission trip is that possibly some of the teens will become called to the ministry as adults.
Samuel Grubbs, 30, of Harrisburg, N.C., is assistant to the youth pastor at Grace Church. He said he sees a parallel to Jesus’ teachings with the mission and goal of Friendship Fairmont. He said he and his wife are passionate about helping those in need.
“Jesus Christ went into the streets. He loved the poor and the needy — it wasn’t those who thought they didn’t need a helper, you know people that thought they had all the answers and everything or had it all together,” Grubbs said.
“We’re happy to help prepare a place for people to come and get help and hear the gospel.”
The youth were connected to Dayspring by way of Pastor David Eades, 55, of Fairmont, who is heading up a new church — Dayspring Community Church — which currently meets at the came near Shinnston. Eades, who also serves on the Dayspring and Impact WV boards of directors, moved to Fairmont last August from Dalton, Georgia where he served as a pastor.
A supporter of holistic recovery, Eades said the teens’ mission work follows the example set by Christ.
“I believe you’ve got to treat the mind, the body and the spirit, the relationships, the chemistry — everything and when I saw about the friendship room in the paper, I said, ‘That’s really where I want to be,’” Eades said.
“Our passion is to be present and to bring hope, healing and help all in the name of Jesus.”
A Friendship Fairmont employee at the facility was not allowed to be quoted for the story but said Health Right officials hope to reopen the peer recovery center on Sept. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.