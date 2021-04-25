FAIRMONT — Prom season is around the corner, and girls are shopping for that perfect dress to make the night that much more special.
The WV Caring Thrift Store in Bellview continues to carry dresses for the Cinderella Project to help girls get that special dress for a fraction of the cost.
Debbie Markley, store manager at the thrift shop, said WV Caring has been participating in the Cinderella project for several years.
“We do it as a way to help the girls afford to be able to go to the prom and it’s a way to give back to the community that we serve here in Marion County,” Markley said.
All the dresses are donated and have a price tag of $5. Some dresses are brand new and some are lightly used, which Markley said, means they were only worn one time.
She said the Cinderella Project this year started on April 17 and will run through May 8 which is prom day for the area counties.
“The girls come in, we have them divided up for sizes for them. We have shoes and handbags that are $5 a piece. They can get their whole ensemble for about 15- or $20,” Markley said.
She said it’s a good thing girls can get their dresses for that price given the state of the economy and how people might be strapped for cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a good way for the young ladies to be able to go to the prom,” Markley said.
She said there is always a lot of interest in the Cinderella Project. She said after the pandemic started, the program needed to be adjusted a little bit.
In the past, there was a fashion show that had models get their hair and makeup done but Markley said those events won’t be held this year.
“We still go to present the dresses. We did close on April 17 that Saturday so the girls could come in and choose their gown without anybody else in and that was really, really well-received from the community,” Markley said.
Markley said the Cinderella Project is one of WV Caring’s outreach programs. Everything in the thrift shop is donated by area residents.
“All the proceeds go back into West Virginia Caring which, in turn, helps the patients which is why we’re here,” Markley said.
WV Caring also hosts bingo events and health fairs to raise funds for its hospice program, but the Cinderella Project targets young people and their families so they can afford to go to prom.
Cindy Woodyard, vice president of Public Relations and Access at WV Caring, said the Cinderella Project started around 2003. She said it was a popular event and remains so today.
Woodyard said she recently had the opportunity to see someone looking through the dresses. A girl was talking about how she was going to put rhinestones and crystals together to had some alterations to a dress.
“She took these long earrings and made this dress so beautiful. It was already pretty but it just gave that extra bling for that young girl,” Woodyard said.
Woodyard said one of the best things in life is when someone appreciates things. She said with the purchase of a dress it helps WV Caring raise money but it’s more about the young girls. The money raised goes back into patient care.
“West Virginia Caring is very community-centered and the Cinderella Project is something that gives young women and families an option,” Woodyard said.
She said a few years ago, the average prom dress cost someone $1,400. She said she wishes that something like the Cinderella Project was around when she went to the prom.
“I’m so happy there’s options like that and as I said before we also make some money on it but it’s more about the young women and making a difference and another way to give back,” Woodyard said.
Students who want more information can call the thrift store at 304-366-7995.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.