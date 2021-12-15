FAIRMONT — More derelict buildings will be added to the City of Fairmont’s demolition list.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members unanimously voted to purchase 14 plots of land as part of the state tax sale. All the properties listed were acquired by the state due to non-payment of taxes. The city attended and purchased several properties.
According to City Manager Valerie Means, the status of the properties vary widely from plots connected to properties the city has already demolished, plots containing derelict buildings or properties adjacent to land owned by the city.
“The city... chose those certain [properties], then we had to have those approved by council tonight to complete the process to own them,” Means said. “They don’t all have structures on them, but the ones that do will become part of our demolition program.”
Means pointed out a few of the properties that the city acquired which are adjacent to Windmill Park, and said the city doesn’t have specific plans for the properties, but will keep them in case of future expansion.
Several council members applauded the work by Means and her staff on the demolition project, specifically Councilmembers Anne Bolyard and Josh Rice, who marked the success of a recent demolition on Morgantown Avenue.
Utility projects
Two agenda items Tuesday evening dealt with utility projects. One for water and another for broadband.
The first was a first reading of an ordinance to expand the city water system to five houses on River Run Road. The project will be paid for by a grant from the West Virginia Infrastructure Jobs Development Council. Estimated costs come in at around $75,000.
The second item was the adoption of a “uniform utility pole access rule.” The rule is in preparation for upcoming broadband expansion projects and would allow cable companies easier access to utility poles.
“Think of what your life would be without internet. Think about what happened with COVID, if you didn’t have internet at your house, you wouldn’t have an option to work from home,” Means said. “The more we can do for our citizens in the more rural areas the better.”
Honoring the state champs
At the start of the meeting, the council applauded the Fairmont Senior High football team as they entered into the chambers. The FSHS Polar Bears recently brought home the state championship for the second year in a row.
Accompanying the team was their coach, Nick Bartic.
“I want to thank all these young men. ... I’d just like to encourage people in the community, if you haven’t made it out to a sporting event, these kids are putting Marion County and Fairmont on the map,” said Council member Josh Rice.
Deputy Mayor Donna Blood, dittoed Rice’s comments.
“You guys are just on fire, it’s really amazing,” Blood said. “Just congratulations, you’ve made us all proud two years in a row.”
The next City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.