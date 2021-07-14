FAIRMONT — Fairmont residents may be one step closer to the completion of a hiking and biking trail that connects the city to the larger Rails to Trails hiking and biking path.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, members approved a resolution to submit an application for a $1.4 million grant to fund the construction a connector trail in what is one of only two remaining sections needed to complete the trail.
“Hopefully, if we’re rewarded this grant,” said Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella, “we can connect this portion of the route that’s not connected.”
The application will be submitted to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection through the Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation program. The program was established to provide funding for projects to make use of land that has been abandoned by mining companies.
“We’re all getting pretty anxious to get it done,” Mainella said. “There are only two sections that aren’t finished — one through Clarksburg and one through Fairmont — and it would be nice to be able to link those up to get to Morgantown.”
If the grant is approved, the project faces two issues. First, planners would have to determine how the bridge in the proposed route would be addressed. Second, land would have to be acquired to construct the connector trail. Over the years, most of the land has been acquired from CSX Corp., the company that owns most of the rail lines. The grant, if approved, would be used to pay for acquisition of the property, as well as the actual construction of the trails themselves.
“A lot of the property we proposed using is still owned by the railroad,” Mainella said, adding that “all the other property on the Rails to Trails was owned by the railroad.”
Although the route for the connector has been proposed, it’s not set in stone. “We have several alternatives, so we’ll be deciding on the most feasible route,” Mainella said.
Because of the popularity of Rails to Trails, revenue is often generated in the vicinity of the trail head. “You see people pushing strollers, hiking, riding bikes—we just need the money,” Mainella said.
The city first announced in June 2020 that plans were underway to apply for the AML funding.
Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means said the project would round out the Rail Trail around the West Fork River to the Watson Bridge to Madison Street, bringing the city’s part of the statewide project closer to completion.
“With funding like that we would really be able to do what we want to do especially in that first section,” Means said.
Means said improving the Rail Trail in Fairmont would be a boost to economic potential as well, seeing that it is planned to run all the way from Parkersburg to Pittsburgh.
“It’s a tourist attraction, something for our folks to do,” Means said. “Things like trails just really bring a lot of folks into the community, plus gives our own community people something to look forward to and something to do.”
