FAIRMONT — Some members of the community go above and beyond for their neighbors.
At Tuesday night’s Fairmont City Council meeting, one such resident was recognized for his work. Randy Heinz, a volunteer with many programs at Windmill Park, was awarded the city’s fourth Spotlight Award for his commitment to the park.
Councilmember Josh Rice came up with the award to show the community that the city is paying attention and appreciates the work many volunteers in the community do. When it came time to give another award, Heinz was top of the list.
“Randy is Windmill Park,” Rice said. “He’s got a love for that park and it comes from the community around him. All the kids know him, families know him, and everything around Windmill Park breaths the last name Heinz.”
Heinz’s claim to fame is his work with the community softball leagues, but his volunteer work goes beyond the diamond. He makes sure the park is nice and shiny for the games each day, he picks up trash even after a full day’s work.
Hanna Turner, marketing and communications manager for the City of Fairmont, serves on the city’s park board and has worked with Heinz on several projects at Windmill Park.
She presented him with a homemade plaque commending him for his devotion to the city and the park.
“There is nobody that knows everything about that park like Randy does. He has a finger on the pulse at that neighborhood,” Turner said. “He makes my job so much easier... and anything that’s going on at Windmill Park I know I can always call Randy.”
The council also passed an ordinance Tuesday night to increase pay for city employees to “keep wages competitive.” The ordinance also removed antiquated vacant positions and reclassified other positions.
“These are the wages that were included in our budget and the ordinance itself is important because it provides up more competitive wages for our employees,” City Manager Valerie Means said. “These are some well-deserved raises.”
The ordinance passed unanimously.
Also on the agenda was an ordinance renewing the city’s franchise with Spectrum cable. The city has been in an agreement with Spectrum since the early 2000s and this was simply a renewal of the agreement.
Questions were raised about the status of the local cable new network operated by D.D. Meighen which was discontinued in 2020. The council agreed to inquire about that section of the agreement.
At the start of the meeting, the council welcomed the Fairmont Senior High Boys Basketball team to congratulate them on their renewed state championship.
Councilmembers took turns congratulating coach David Retton and his team who have won the state tournament three times since 2016.
“You all have certainly made us proud on and off the court and your good reputation when you’re out of town has certainly preceded you,” Councilmember Gia Deasy said. “This is quite the accomplishment and I’m glad to acknowledge it, I’m real proud of you, Coach Retton.”
The council’s next meeting will be April 26 at 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Building on Quincy Street.
