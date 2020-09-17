City council candidates get platform before Nov. 3 election

FAIRMONT — With the huge amounts of attention being spent on the 2020 presidential and state elections, it can become easy for local candidates to get lost among the chatter.
Throw in an international coronavirus pandemic and it’s more difficult than ever to reach voters to discuss the issues.
Having seen the success that video profiles played in the June Primary Election, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Board has again created a platform for candidates, but this time, it’s for those seeking election to Fairmont City Council. While it is a separate election, voting will take place on Nov. 3, the same day Marion County will join the nation and state to vote for national and statewide offices.
“Candidates are struggling to get their message out,” said Jonathan Board, chairman of the Chamber’s executive board. “It’s hard to go door-to-door right now, let alone gather a group of potential voters together without violating some sort of social distancing requirements. But I think it’s equally challenges for citizens who want to be informed voters to get to know their candidates.”
For the November election, the Chamber invited city council candidates to take part in individual live Facebook forums, where Board or another member of the Chamber’s board would interview them, and allow them to talk about their platforms.
“It’s a real conversation, and I say it’s real because not only can you watch this live, the community can get involved by submitting questions through social media, and we will ask those live on the air,” Board said. “We go from very basic ‘Tell us about yourself, tell us about your district,’ to some bigger things and we ask about policy and issues that are pertinent to those folks who live in Marion County.”
To produce the videos for Facebook Live, the Chamber turned to local media firm 304 Collective and its studio space and production equipment to make videos of top quality.
“I noticed they had been doing things with candidates in the spring,” said Rebecca Moran, one of the owners of 304 Collective. “The ownership was still on the candidate to submit a video, and I know it was a lot of work for the Chamber to try to collaborate everything.”
Moran said she and her husband, Chris Moran, wanted to help out with the forums, because they know some candidates don’t have the ability to produce their own videos.
“Not everybody knows how to do live videos or not everybody has the technology,” Moran said. “I thought ‘We could provide the technology, and they could just come in, sit down and talk.’ And that’s all they have to do.”
Board said he is happy with the quality of the videos produced so far, and hopes Fairmont voters will tune in and become informed.
“Now more than ever, it is vitally important, I would submit, that we have an education on election,” Board said. “I think we now recognize that the federal space, it only goes so far, and we have to start looking to our state and local legislation and policies that will affect change within our community.”
Board also said he wants the candidates to have time to speak about their platforms, so people know as much about the people they are voting for as possible. He said as part of the Chamber, it is his mission to help people be informed in the communities they live in.
“I think people want to get more involved, but in all things in the midst of a pandemic, it’s harder this year to know who is it you are voting for,” Board said. “As a Chamber, we want to give every opportunity to our members and to our community, neighbors and friends to become that informed electorate. We value that as a vital role in our society.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.