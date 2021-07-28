FAIRMONT — City Council’s most recent effort to boost Fairmont’s economy came Tuesday evening in a series of proposed changes to zoning verbiage.
The goal of the proposed changes are primarily to remove archaic language from Fairmont’s city code, and to add clarification to existing language in zoning regulations.
Every proposal was approved unanimously by attending council members. Not in attendance were council members Blair Montgomery and Gia Deasy.
The proposed zoning changes are less about actual changes in zoning regulations, and more about the wording of the zoning laws as they are currently written in the city code.
However, one ordinance that was approved by council members was the rezoning of one area of Fairmont, the corner of Haymond and Clay streets, to be classified as “general mixed use” rather than “general residential” as it is currently zoned. Such a change in its zoning classification allows for establishments other than housing to be located there.
Other changes to the wording of the city’s current guidelines were proposed and voted in favor of a public hearing. The public is invited to attend the next city council meeting on Aug. 10 to participate in the discussion of the proposed changes.
