FAIRMONT — City Council adopted two proclamations at Tuesdays night’s meeting.
Deputy Mayor Donna Blood proclaimed the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Fairmont and urged all citizens to work together to help reduce child abuse and neglect.
Shannon Hogue, executive director of CASA of Marion County, spoke to council saying it’s a time dedicated to child abuse education and awareness and prevention.
“Reports of violence against children have increased by 30% in the last 12 years. Everyday 5 children die of child abuse nationwide. In West Virginia, at least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the last year and 1 in 4 have experienced it in their lifetime,” said Hough.
The second proclamation set aside March as American Red Cross Month.
“During the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic people have stepped up to help others in need whether it was responding to this year’s record breaking disaster across the country or rolling up their sleeves to give blood when our country faced a severe blood shortage,” said Mayor Tom Mainella.
In 2020, the Red Cross and its local volunteers helped over 700 families impacted by fires across the state, some of which occurred in Marion County.
Last year in West Virginia, the Red Cross collected over 30,000 units of lifesaving blood while providing COVID-19 antibody testing to every donor.
“Our community depends on the American Red Cross which relies on volunteers and the generosity of the public to perform its mission,” said Mainella.
Mainella welcomed the Fairmont State University men’s basketball team to the council meeting to congratulate them for winning of the Mountain East Conference.
“Thank you all for your hard work. It’s an honor to have you here tonight,” said Mainella.
Council held a public hearing on the fiscal year 2021-22 General Fund Budget. Priscilla Hamilton, finance director for the city spoke in favor of the resolution.
“The department heads, the city manager and myself have been working since December to create the balanced budget before you this evening,” said Hamilton.
She thanked council for coming to the work session and for the help finalizing the budget.
Councilor Josh Rice said the city has applied for a grant to fund the basketball project at Windmill Park and was approved.
Deputy Mayor Blood announced that on April 16 at 11 a.m., Main Street Fairmont is having a ribbon cutting for the Feast of the Seven Fishes mural. Prior to this, there will be a cleanup of Monroe Street on April 9 to prepare for the ribbon cutting. The cleanup will start at 10 a.m.
Mike Angelucci, administrator of the Marion County Rescue Squad, talked about what the rescue squad does and gave council statics for its calls in Fairmont. Angelucci said that 87% of the rescue squads calls originated at the Fairmont station, versus 12% at the Mannington station. Since then, he said a White Hall station has been opened in their public safety building.
“I just wanted to give you all a brief overview of what we do and I’d like to have an opportunity to come back here about once every six months and give you an update,” said Angelucci.
He said if council had any specific reports they would like to see he would generate those. He said he thought it was important to keep council informed and open the lines of communication so council can be informed as to what goes on at the Rescue Squad.
“When I see your people in action, what they do, it’s special, and you save a lot of lives and you have through the years. Thank you very much for what you do,” said Mainella.
In other council news, council adopted four resolutions unanimously. Council also voted to adjourn the meeting to April 20 at 4:30 p.m. to approve the levy rates.
