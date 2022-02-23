FAIRMONT — Fairmont City Council passed two ordinances in an effort to update the city’s zoning codes.
The council called for amendments on the third proposed change.
Tuesday night, the council heard from Shae Strait, director of city planning and development, who has been leading his department on a spree of updates to the city’s zoning regulations. Tuesday, he presented the board with three propositions.
The first was a change in definitions. The ordinance called for a change in the city’s codified definition of manufactured home sales, and artisan manufactured sales. Strait said the two changes were purely for clarity’s sake.
“These changes here are some minor adjustments pertaining to the amendments you all had made in the summer of 2021,” Strait said.
The last change in the first ordinance simply renamed “restaurant lounge” in the code to “restaurant with alcohol sales.” The original definition was confusing for many business owners, resulting in this proposal.
Council passed it unanimously.
The second ordinance was a bit more complicated. It called for changes in the allowed uses in zoning districts. Some examples proposed were allowing “institutional uses” in technology districts and allowing bars and nightclubs in main corridor commercial districts.
The council took issue with two of the proposed changes on the list, specifically a change that would unconditionally allow animal boarding and child care facilities in neighborhood mixed use district.
Councilmembers Gia Deasy and Anne Bolyard have both served on Fairmont’s zoning board of appeals and raised the concerns. Mayor Tom Mainella agreed with them.
“Anywhere you have dogs barking 24/7, that can cause problems,” Mainella said. “[Veterinarians] usually keep boarded dogs inside so if they do bark it’s not as objectionable.”
The board voted to amend the ordinance to strike the animal boarding clause and changed the child care facility clause to conditionally allowed.
The ordinance will be amended and resubmitted in March. Strait said he agreed with council on this amendment choices.
“These are all valid changes and I’d say they’re justified,” Strait said. “I’ll have the ordinance edited and on an agenda in march.”
The third ordinance cleaned up duplicated language that existed in the zone code and tidied up the article numbers.
Public Hearings Set
Tuesday, council also set two public hearings for some big changes that have been in the works for several years. The first is the sidewalk project along Locust Avenue between Fleming Avenue and McClane Drive. The second is the completion of the West Fairmont Rail-Trail.
The sidewalk project caught the excitement of the council, who has heard complaints throughout the years regarding the safety of the sidewalks on Locust Avenue. Now, with the use of tax increment financing funds, the estimated $1 million project is a step closer to fruition.
“This is going to save lives,” Mainella said. “This is a really good thing that been a long-time coming.”
A public hearing for the project is scheduled for March 8.
The completion of the Rail-Trail section that will come through Fairmont has also been in the planning for several years and will finally connect Fairmont and Morgantown via a continuous trail.
The Pittsburg to Parkersburg Rail-Trail is a 238-mile-long stretch of decommissioned railroad that has been mostly converted into walking paths. Fairmont is part of the last 52-miles that need to be fully developed.
The public hearing regarding the rail-trail is also scheduled for the council’s March 8 meeting.
“This has taken a long time to come to fruition,” Mainella said. “This March 8 meeting will be a happy occasion. These are two things that have needed to be done for a long time.”
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for March 8 at 7 p.m. at the public safety building on Quincy Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.