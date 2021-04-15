FAIRMONT — Fairmont City Council will meet next Tuesday to discuss its demolition efforts within the city.
Mayor Tom Mainella said the city wants to ramp up its demolition program and remove more dilapidated structures. He said, up the this point, the city has done some demolition but the city council is not content with the amount that has been completed.
“We want to explore the possibilities of increasing the activity and tear down a lot more houses and buildings that need removed,” said Mainella.
He said the city has been acquiring the property either by donation or by tax sales. Mainella said that really bogs down the process.
“The city doesn’t need to acquire the property. The city has the right if the people don’t respond to tearing properties down on their own the city has the mechanism and the legal ability to go in and tear the property down,” said Mainella.
Mainella said plenty of money — in previous years as much as $400,00 a year — has been put into the budget and a lot of it is carried over because it’s not being used.
“The money’s available for us to do this with. We just need to do it,” he said.
Mainella said some people think it’s not fair to use taxpayer money to tear down other people’s bad houses. However, if someone is a neighbor to one of the houses the city is the only defense someone has of getting rid of that abandoned, dilapidated house.
“We have to do it. It’s a quality of life issue just like providing water and sewage, fixing potholes and making people clean up their property,” said Mainella.
Most of the properties have already been identified according to the mayor. He said the city has done of a good job of forcing people who are still financially responsible for the properties to tear them down.
“If they don’t comply then in a lot of cases they’re taken to city court,” said Mainella.
He said a lot of people who own the properties have been dead for a long time or their heirs are no longer in the area which proves difficult for someone to stand up and take the properties down.
“The legislature has made it easier in the last few years for municipalities to go in and remove this blight and to follow the process without acquiring the properties and doing it and that’s what we hope to talk about Tuesday,” said Mainella.
Brad Merrifield, former mayor of Fairmont, said dilapidated properties have been a problem in the city for a while. He said when he first joined council Mainella was the one who was most passionate about the project.
“Of course, I supported it wholeheartedly. We continued to support it when I was mayor,” said Merrifield.
Money was then put aside in the budget to deal with the issue.
“There’s a lot to the project because a lot of times it takes a while to get the properties free and clear and of course the city always tries to get the owners to take care of it and not use the city’s money if they can,” said Merrifield.
He said what the city learned over the last four years was the more properties they tore down the more people stepped up as property owners.
“I know the year before last I think property owners tore down more than we did,” said Merrifield.
He said the city and the code enforcement department oftentimes don’t get the credit they deserve.
“They do work hard on everything they can to first get the property owners to take care of it because it’s a process that takes awhile,” said Merrifield.
Merrifield said the city will also try to acquire five or fix properties at a time to do the demolition. When they do this, they get better prices from the company tearing the buildings down. He said the city will often try to see if the next door neighbor would want the lot.
Anthony Horton, of Fairmont, retired from the city’s code enforcement office in 2009 and said the city needs to put a comprehensive plan together and go neighborhood by neighborhood, assess the properties and prioritize what needs to be taken down.
“At the time that I worked for the city they didn’t have any funding set aside to do demolition. They’ve got $500,000 in the demolition fund and they’re not spending any of the money,” said Horton.
He said where he lives, in Jackson Addition, there are structures falling into the street. He said the area is considered a low/moderate income area, and when it comes to code enforcement that’s where the problem areas are.
“They’re doing selective code enforcement. That’s the term I would use for it. It’s not comprehensive. They don’t have a real plan,” said Horton.
Horton said the city needs to involve the people who live in the impacted areas by making them aware of the meetings they have about the process.
“The people who are stakeholders out here. Who own land, who care about the community. They need them to also play a role in the city’s enforcement efforts,” said Horton.
Fairmont City Council’s demolition work session is scheduled for April 20 at 5 p.m. at the Public Safety Building at 500 Quincy Street.
