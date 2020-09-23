FAIRMONT — Fairmont City Council voted down an ordinance that would have provided members pay if they did not attend a regular meeting due to an emergency situation.
The ordinance was defeated in a vote of 6-3. Several council members brought up questions about the ordinance, saying that council members do not need to be paid if they do not attend a meeting.
“If we’re not meeting, we can’t do business, so if we can’t do business we’re not providing anything,” said Fairmont Council member Frank Yann. “I don’t see the reasoning to be compensated for that.”
Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield said he believes the ordinance got on the agenda because of a concern he had that council members would still be performing their duties of representing their districts even when not attending meetings. For this reason, he voted yes on the ordinance.
“If the city actually cancels the meeting to where we can’t go,” Merrifield said, “and the ordinance was written that you only get compensated if you do attend that one function, even though you will still get all your calls and do all your work the same during the time, that if they don’t have a meeting that you can attend — it didn’t make sense to me on paper.”
In other business:
- Fairmont Fire Chief Ed Simmons gave an update on the construction of the new East Side fire station.
“The first week of August, they moved equipment in, the second week of August, they started digging,” Simmons said. “The first thing they did was basically get the ground down to grade level construction-wise... The first week of September, they started digging further for concrete to go in.”
- The council also heard presentations from Tim Liebrecht, executive director of Main Street Fairmont, Sandy Hassenpflug, head of nursing at the Marion County Health Department and coordinator of the county’s relatively new Quick Response Team, as well as David Sago, utility manager for the City of Fairmont.
