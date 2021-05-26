FAIRMONT — Five public hearings at Fairmont City Council involved ordinances covering such issues as parking and landscape requirements that all aim to improve quality of life.
Shae Strait, planning and development director, spoke in favor of three of the ordinances, the first of which was in regards to the city’s regulations for the city center district to create a supplemental regulations section.
“The part we’re putting in there now is to eliminate the minimum parking space requirements for downtown uses,” Strait said.
What that means is the city is not impacting anything the Parking Authority does in regards to on street parking or parking garages.
“What this ordinance is effecting is private parking on private property,” Strait said.
The ordinance eliminates the requirement to have a minimum number of parking spaces for uses within the district in order to foster redevelopment of existing downtown buildings.
“We can see that the efforts for revitalization and historic preservation aren’t sustainable with our minimum parking requirements for this district,” Strait said.
The City Center district runs from South Side to Palatine Park and partly up the Gateway Connector.
“I’ve spoken with building owners, potential developers and everyone I’ve spoken with concerning this is in favor of it and they’re very much looking forward to this opportunity,” Strait said.
The second second public hearing dealt with a complementary ordinance to the parking ordinance.
“This one here is directly amending the parking regulations within our site standard requirements,” Strait said.
Key points were that it reorganized a lot of the article in order to place things in proper order to make it much easier to read and understand what the requirements are.
“This will reorganize this entire article to guarantee everything is in proper flowing order and in sub-sections,” Strait said.
Several regulations were also amended within the ordinance such as regulations for driveways primarily pertaining to residential development to give more flexibility on homes. Handicapped parking requirements were also highlighted.
The third ordinance amends some of the regulations pertaining to landscaping requirements and fences. For landscaping, it touched on buffer yard requirements. The ordinance would create five different kinds of buffer yard requirements.
“The most significant changes here are creating better language to clarify what counts as a front yard fence or counts as an open fence versus an opaque fence, a privacy fence to make sure that is clear for our stakeholders,” Strait said.
Straight said one of his key goals in his time as he serves as director is to minimize the number of appeals and variances that are requested of the Board of Zoning Appeals.
“BZA should be under very special circumstances where there are particular requirements or special conditions that force people to go there so that is part of the intent of this so people do not need to go to the BZA,” Strait said.
Strait also spoke to another ordinance that clarifies the regulations for when approval by the Board of Zoning Appeals expire.
“This consolidates that under the BZA rules to make it very clear for folks how you can sustain what you have been granted by the BZA and when it expires,” Strait said.
Billy Johnson, superintendent of the Wastewater Treatment Plant, spoke in favor of an ordinance regarding limits on mercury in water will go from .03 milligrams per liter to .003 per liter.
Communities of Shalom member Jim Norton, of Fairmont, and Human Rights Commission Chairman Larry Buckland updated council on the combined effort of the Communities of Shalom Prevention Coalition and the Human Rights Commission to broaden diversity and inclusiveness in Fairmont.
Phase one took place as a pilot study among members of the Communities of Shalom. Six separate weeks of Zoom meetings covered three chapters a week of a book on systemic racism.
Books were also distributed to city council members and other city leaders. All books were provided for free through a grant Communities of Shalom obtained from West Virginia Prevention Solutions. Phase three consisted of monthly meetings on Zoom covering different topics.
Buckland said phase four involves possible future directions that he hoped city leadership would participate in. WVU Extension Office has agreed to partner with the two organizations to provide inclusivity training.
“We can have 20 to 25 people to participate in this training at a time. The sessions will be live. They’ll be three hours at the High Tech Foundation on the NASA Campus,” Buckland said.
Sessions will be held July 22-23. This gives council four, three-hour sessions to choose from.
“Our primary goal in doing this effort is to include and prioritize participation from our Marion County leadership,” Buckland said.
In other council news, Mayor Tom Mainella presented a proclamation to the First Battalion 201st Artillery who played a crucial role in providing security in Washington, D.C. in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.
