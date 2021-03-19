FAIRMONT — Situated on a back road just outside of Fairmont is a gravel lot beside a small pond that was recently given new life.
The City of Fairmont, in conjunction with the Marion County Commission and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, have cleaned up and refurbished the Marion County Youth Fishing Pond.
Thursday was the “grand reopening” of the pond, although Marion County Administrator Kris Cinalli said the pond never officially opened or closed in the first place.
“It’s probably been at least 10 years since we last stocked it,” said Cinalli. “Josh Rice (Fairmont city councilman) contacted me and asked what we were doing with the pond.”
Once an overgrown, litter-filled hotspot for debauchery, the Youth Fishing Pond now has a totally different look. A new gravel lot was finished, a locked gate was added, the grass and weeds were cleaned up and new picnic tables installed.
Lori Wisenbaler, an area resident who brought her son to fish Thursday, said she had been to the pond many times before and said the difference the makeover brought about is staggering.
“You could hardly get down to the water before,” said Wisenbaler. “They’ve done a really good job with it.”
Perhaps the most important addition is a promise from Division of Natural Resources officer Randall Kocsis to keep the pond as nice as it is on day one.
“Our goal moving forward is to work with local law enforcement, primarily the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, to conduct enhanced patrols in this area.” said Kocsis. “We want to keep it a safe youth fishing opportunity.”
The new vision of the pond comes with new rules, clearly posted all around the pond and parking lot. Individuals 14 years and under are permitted to fish in the pond, along with anyone who has a class-Q fishing license.
“We’ll be checking to make sure it’s only being used by youth and law-abiding citizens,” Kocsis said.
Keeping an area specifically for the youth to come fish is important to all the parties involved, including the parents present who brought their kids to enjoy the pond.
“Right now kids can’t really do sports because of COVID,” said Wisenbaler. “Hopefully this lets the kids do some fishing and be outdoors.”
Cinalli, Kocsis, and Wisenbaler all agreed this is an opportunity for kids to get outdoors, be active and do something productive. But this opportunity wouldn’t be possible without the teamwork between the the city and the county.
Rice was a major driving force behind the refurbishing project.
“I think we had 10 or 12 people out here to pick up trash and clean it up,” said Rice. “It’s just great to see a bunch of organizations working together to get this going for the kids.”
The Marion County Youth Fishing Pond is located at 448 Montana Rd., Fairmont. Access is limited to only daylight hours.
