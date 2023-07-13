FAIRMONT — The City of Fairmont has denied allegations of wrongdoing in a civil suit filed by plaintiff Stanley M. Sears, alleging Sears only owns a portion of the property in Fairmont’s East Side that he has attempted to sell since 2019.
Sears, a local businessman, filed a lawsuit May 15, alleging the city interfered in multiple attempts to sell the property. Now he seeks “payment for the full market value of the property” and any expenses resulting from necessary legal action, according to his initial complaint.
A June 27 response to the lawsuit filed by the city alleged that Sears only owns 0.0668 acres of the property at 100 Merchant Street. Because the city argues that Sears does not own the entire property, it denied allegations of unlawful intervention and ensuing financial liability.
Sears noted that a portion of the property is disputed in his initial complaint. On Oct. 1, 2012 the city “obtained ownership of property previously owned by Norfolk Southern Railway Company, which consisted of a parking lot,” the complaint read.
Sears argued that a 1992 land survey confirmed the parcel of land was included in the property — a survey he alleged the city approved.
The city responded that it is “without sufficient knowledge or information to admit or deny” this allegation. Attorney Tiffany R. Durst, who is representing the city, did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
The East Side property was deeded to Stanley Sears on April 13, 2018 from his son, former Fairmont mayor Scott Sears, who purchased the property in 2005, more than a decade after the survey was completed.
Scott Sears noted that his father has attempted to review the land dispute with officials including City Planner Shae Strait multiple times since identifying his first potential buyer in 2019, but that he never got a response. Responding via email, Strait stated he did not “have the authority to provide any comment on any lawsuit the City may be involved in.”
“I guess it comes down to that we just have to see in court if there happens to be a dispute that we’re not aware of,” he said. “They are gonna have to prove that our information, that our certified surveys, are incorrect.”
Given that his father hopes to sell the property to a business person, Scott Sears said these legal issues are only hurting the local economy.
The business owners who have considered buying the property want to “create new business for the City of Fairmont to create jobs in the City of Fairmont to create a tax base in the City of Fairmont,” he said. “So far, the only group that has prevented that from happening is the City of Fairmont.”
