FAIRMONT — Work crews with the City of Fairmont are installing a new liner in a well located off Route 19 toward Monongah and ask that motorists take needed precautions.
City crews are working with Advanced Rehabilitation Technology to repair the Sanitary Sewer Westchester Lift-Station.
"This project is to stabilize the deterioration of the wet well by installing a new liner into the wet well. This project is to take an approximation of 5 days to complete, starting on April 25," states a press release from the city.
The project is approved by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
In the meantime, the City of Fairmont is asking residents and visitors who take part in recreational activities in the West Fork River areas, to avoid activities near the Westchester Lift-station and at Monongah PSD lift-station CSO during the tentative dates.
The Monongah Public Service District lift station is located just upstream of the Bridge Street bridge.
Customers with questions can call the Fairmont Filtration plant at 304-366-1461 or Fairmont Utilities at 304-366-6231.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.