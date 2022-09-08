FAIRMONT — City officials are on a fact-finding mission from those who live in the Beltline Neighborhood.
Wednesday evening, members of the Fairmont planning department invited residents to give feedback to help guide the creation of a comprehensive redevelopment and improvement plan for the area from the Monongahela River to Fairmont Avenue and Third Street all the way to the West Fork River.
Shae Strait, Fairmont’s director of planning and development, kept the open house casual and focused on conversations with residents and their thoughts on what needs work in the area.
“This is to produce what we hope will be a redevelopment plan and a public health assessment — a snapshot of the health of the people who work, live and play in the neighborhood,” Strait said.
The Beltline Neighborhood was one of the first residential sprawls in Fairmont and grew as a work-live neighborhood. Most of the residents who moved into Beltline did so seeking work at one of the nearby factories that once lined the river.
The factories are gone today, but their footprints still loom over the residents, making for an eyesore out of back windows or from the bleachers of East-West Stadium.
Some of the land has been redeveloped or reused by other companies such as Republic Services and Valley Distributing, but the property that has come to be known as “The Old Box Factory” is top of mind for many looking to improve the area.
The box factory has a troubled history. In 2017, the building’s owner, Kirk Naternicola, sought to have the building and property rezoned, but was denied. Naternicola still owns the building and hasn’t made public any future plans.
Aside from that, Strait said there are many possibilities to improve the neighborhood, like increase access to recreation, connections to the rest of the city and support for developers looking at the area.
“There is a lot of available land due to the industry that has left the neighborhood. That allows us to rethink how we want to utilize that,” Strait said.
The city hasn’t focused on Beltline since 2006, when the area’s zoning was revamped to a mixed residential-commercial, which brought in businesses along Fairmont Avenue. But Strait hopes this will address the neighborhood holistically this time.
To best do that, the city brought in consultants to draw up maps and discuss ideas with guests. Emily Blanton, an urban planner with ICF International, was present at Wednesday’s open house and talked about the importance of resident feedback.
“No one knows a community better than the residents that live there. No one knows the lived experience better than those who live there,” Blanton said. “That’s why we ask residents, business owners and key stakeholders in the area for their thoughts. It’s all about learning.”
The city doesn’t have a complete plan yet but will take the results from the open house to hash out plan that will benefit the neighborhood and its residents.
The goal is to address issues such as drainage or intersections and combine that with projects such as new parks or improved accessibility.
“What we’re really trying to identify are challenges and opportunities that can be elevated to improve livability,” Blanton said. “We’re really looking for feedback on things that are positives but also challenges that redevelopment could solve.”
