MANNINGTON — The City of Mannington is gearing up for its June 1 election.
Filing for the city’s upcoming election began Tuesday, March 9 and will run through Tuesday, March 23. Residents seeking to enter public service must be at least 18 years of age and not have a felony conviction or other disqualification. A certificate of announcement along with a fee of $ 25 must be filed in City Clerk Michele Fluharty’s office or postmarked (if mailed) before the filing deadline.
Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The election will be held June 1. Early voting will take place in the clerk’s office from May 19 to May 29.
Write-in candidates are required to file a certificate of announcement, in person in the clerk’s office, on or before April 13 in order to have their votes counted. Only votes for official write-in candidates will be counted. No filing fee is required for official write-in candidates, but they must file financial statements, just as other candidates.
