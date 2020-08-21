FAIRMONT — The City of Fairmont has reached a $1.8 million settlement with the family of a 72-year-old man who was killed last July in a crash with a speeding police vehicle on Country Club Road.
The next step in the case is a Sept. 14 hearing in Marion County Circuit Court to settle the case involving the death of Steven Gene Santini of Fairmont who died of blunt force trauma after his Subaru Forester was broadsided by a double-cab Dodge Ram pickup that has since been found to have been traveling over 70 miles per hour the day of the crash.
“We’ve reached a settlement with the city that requires court approval,” said Tony O’Dell, principal in the Charleston law firm Tiano O’Dell, who represented Santini’s widow, Emily Calhoun Santini and her late husband’s heirs.
When O’Dell filed the suit in March, he used data from the police vehicle’s black box that showed the vehicle was traveling “at least 73 MPH in a residential area of Fairmont with a posted speed limit of 35 MPH without sounding the siren and/or the flashing blue emergency lights,” states the original complaint.
The night of the crash, Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine posted on the department’s Facebook page that officer Jakob Nathaniel Streyle was going the speed limit and that Streyle was not responding to an emergency.
In responding to the lawsuit, attorneys for the City of Fairmont made several telling admissions regarding Streyle’s conduct the day of the crash, July 10, 2019.
“They admitted it wasn’t an emergency call, they admitted he was not using his siren, they admitted he was not using his lights, and they admitted he was driving over 70,” O’Dell said. “They also admitted that neither one of the officers had been disciplined.”
In the original complaint, O’Dell said officer Christopher Guinup had also acted negligently in that he did not ask Streyle to slow down in the 35 mph zone where the crash took place at the intersection of Bison Street.
O’Dell also said the city’s attorneys admitted that Streyle and Guinup were not operating the Dodge Ram in pursuit of a “suspected violator of the law at the time of the motor vehicle crash...,” states court documents.
In April, the city agreed to go to an October 2021 jury trial to settle the case, however, since entering the settlement agreement, the trial is off the table.
Photos show Santini’s Subaru Forester bent into the shape of the letter C after it collided with double-cab Dodge Ram K9 Unit truck driven by Streyle.
