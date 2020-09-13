City to test hydrants
FAIRMONT — Water customers on the city’s West Side are to be on the lookout for changes in their water service as work crews test and flush hydrants in the area.
The Fairmont Water Department will be flushing and testing hydrants Sept. 15 thru Sept. 17 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Water Department officials warn that the flushing could possibly discolor the water in the surrounding areas. There is also a possibility that some customers may experience low pressure, cloudy water, or an interruption of service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.