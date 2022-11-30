FAIRMONT — City workers installed Fairmont’s new Christmas tree Tuesday morning.
The new 18-foot artificial Christmas tree is part of a partnership between Main Street Fairmont and the City of Fairmont. The tree will take center stage at the kick off event of this year’s Hometown Holiday Celebration on Dec. 8.
The new tree cost $14,000, of which was split evenly between the city and Main Street. The city’s contribution came from its downtown beautification budget.
“When Main Street talked about wanting to get a tree for the celebration, we figured that’d be a good use of those [beautification] funds,” City of Fairmont marketing and Communications Manager Hanna Turner said. “We’re excited to finally have a tree lighting since we’ve never had one.”
The new tree will be lit at the kick off of the Hometown Holiday Celebration on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. in the green space on Adams Street. The winner of the Christmas tree coloring contest currently underway by Main Street will get to turn on the tree’s lights. Votes are being cast at Main Street’s Facebook page.
