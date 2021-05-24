FAIRMONT — The COVID-19 pandemic made for a tough year for the visual and performing arts, but those artists who persevered were recognized for their work.
After canceling its annual awards ceremony last year, the Fairmont Arts & Humanities Commission on Sunday held a combined ceremony on for its honorees from 2020 and 2021.
Six artists who were chosen in February 2020 for awards joined six newly-chosen artists at the Central Christian Church in Fairmont.
"The local artists we pick are obviously talented, gifted and dedicated," said Jack Hussey, president of the Arts & Humanities Commission. "They deserve as much recognition as we can give them."
The 2020 award recipients had to wait just about 15 months for their awards. From that group, the awardees were East Fairmont Band High Director T.J. Bean, West Virginian folk musician Brian Conway, music performance honoree Eric Lewis, Fairmont State University Landscape Designer Jamie Colanero, retired educator and painter Linda Elmer and Josie Plachta former theatre educator at North Marion High.
"We've done this now since the mid-80s, that's 240 awards or so," Hussey said. "I am sincere when I say that at the end of each show, 'There can't be anymore talented people left.' But every year, really without any difficulty, we find 10-12 people who do marvelous work."
After the 2020 group was awarded, the six 2021 awardees were called up one-by-one.
Those were former Fairmont State University choir director and professor Sam Spears, former Fairmont State University music professor composer Daniel Eichenbaum, 2021 Fairmont State graduate and theater educator Ashley Doyle, Fairmont Senior High student musician Nicky Keefover, North Marion High theater student Alyssa Batson and East Fairmont High student musician Roan Dworaczyk.
"I'm so happy to see so many young people being honored here today," said Elmer in her acceptance speech. "This is the future of our arts, it's in our young people."
Many of those recognized Sunday were educators and the room was filled with humbled words and gratitude.
"[Art has] always been important, but it's even more important now, we know the arts helps a lot of people through COVID," Platcha said. "As teachers, we just sort of do what's in our heart. So when we're recognized for our work it's very extraordinary."
Each of the award recipients had some of their work on display or performed for the crowd after the awards were presented. Hussey and the other organizers called the day a success.
