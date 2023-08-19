FAIRMONT — The Marion County Commission faces civil action after a lawsuit filed by Guy Ward accused the commission of violating the West Virginia Open Meetings Act.
The lawsuit stems from an April 26 meeting, where Matthew Offutt was hired as director of media and events which the complaint states was conducted in an inappropriate manner.
“I’ve been on commission and I’ve been mayor for several years,” Ward said. “You don’t just put on your agenda that you got to hire somebody. There’s a process you go through. First you got to approve the new position. It was never approved before that meeting.”
The complaint lays out that two days prior to the commission’s regular April 26 meeting, Offutt was added to the county’s payroll to a position that had not existed before.
Ward said he’s not even sure when the job was created, since new positions have to be approved by the county commission before the hiring process even begins. Budget approval is also part of the process to create a new job position. Later, after the job is posted, an interview process begins, during which a committee or individual reviews the candidates prior to hiring. The best candidate is picked and only then does the commission add a new employee to the county payroll.
However, Ward said he’s not sure when the directorship was created. It never appeared on any prior meeting agendas.
Commissioners Ernie VanGilder and Bobby DeVaul approved Offutt’s selection. The lawsuit states the belief that VanGilder and DeVaul unilaterally created the position and hired Offutt, before directing the county to place him on its payroll prior to the April 26 meeting.
“I’m aware of the civil suit, anyone can file a suit and this particular one is about ethics and the Open Meetings Act,” county commissioner Linda Longstreth said. “You have to follow certain rules when you’re in a meeting and hiring people. Going back in time, hiring procedure was not done in the proper way, at that time I asked for commissioners to lay it over for a few weeks because I had questions over the procedures. They went ahead to vote, I voted no and they hired this person.”
Furthermore, a job opening is usually posted for several weeks with ads placed in newspapers and media outlets to draw in a good pool of applicants.
The lawsuit says it only ran for three days and in one newspaper.
Offutt was interviewed two days after the posting.
“They violated the Open Meetings Act by meeting outside of regular commission meetings,” Ward said. “There’s no way they could have put it on their agenda without talking about it before the meeting. And they saw and they made decisions before the meeting. It’s obvious that they did that.”
The petition calls for the court to annul the decision, basically removing Offutt from his spot and off the county payroll. It also seeks the court to compel the Marion County Commission to obey all provisions of the Open Governmental Proceedings Act and perform no more violations.
Ward’s experience as a public servant is what compelled him to act after the meeting. He spent a year on the Marion County Commission and on White Hall’s Town Council for 14 years. He chaired over 150 meetings during his tenure. He also completed ethics training while serving in the West Virginia House of Delegates. He said current elected officials are doing nothing except for Longstreth, who faces her own challenges as part of the commission. So, Ward stepped up.
In an email, Kimberly Weber, executive director of the West Virginia Ethics Commission, wrote that the Open Meetings Act gives the Circuit Court in the county where the public agency meets jurisdiction over the matter. They enforce any civil action pursued by a citizen. The court has the power to take action and compel the agency to comply with the law or rule noncompliance and annul a decision made by the agency.
“The West Virginia Ethics Commission Committee on Open Governmental Meetings is charged with issuing Advisory Opinions to public officials about complying with the Open Meetings Act,” she wrote. “The Ethics Commission, however, has no role in enforcing the Open Meetings Act and does not investigate complaints of alleged violations.”
They do, however, provide opinions, which Ward said are very useful when going to court. And when Ward went to the commission, they were pretty blunt in their assessment.
“The only thing they came back with said that these commissioners need to take ethics,” Ward said.
The Times West Virginian reached out to both VanGilder and DeVaul for comment but did not reply by press time.
Ward expects to hear about the status of the complaint in about a month.
“I’m trying to do the right thing to get things corrected, because it’s getting worse,” he said. “I think if somebody doesn’t step up now they’re gonna think they’re invincible and keep on doing things that are wrong.”
