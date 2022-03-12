FAIRMONT — On one occasion while teaching math, Yvonne Watson became frustrated because students in the back of the classroom were talking loudly.
When she asked students what was going on, one said she was adding unnecessary steps to problems. The student said that before he went to prison, he dealt drugs. He measured and weighed them and calculated his expected income without all of the steps Watson required.
“As he explained it, in my mind I’m thinking ‘Stop!’...but something told me to just listen to him,” Watson said.
Speaking Friday at a one-day workshop about workplace civility hosted by Pierpont Community & Technical College, Watson said that it was important she listened and managed her emotions.
She told the student to do her way of problem solving on one side of his homework and his way on the other. Because of this exchange, Watson noticed positive change and increased engagement in the student’s behavior in class.
Civility in the workplace can be summarized as behaving in a way that treats one another respectfully, speaks to one another courteously, and behaves in such a way that creates a workplace environment that is marked by trustworthy, honest yet polite communication and interpersonal interactions that are both personally cordial and professionally appropriate, according to Watson.
In another experience, Watson told a story about a fight with her husband over a snow shovel. During December, she would check in on her husband who shoveled the snow in her driveway.
“I looked outside and I thought, ‘You know, honey, I hate that you have to be out there by yourself. If we had two shovels I could join you, but I’ll keep checking on you,” Watson said.
Her husband remembered the suggestion and when her birthday in September rolled around, he got her a shovel set. She said that’s cute, but where’s the real gift? She wanted something like a new designer purse or shoes or money. She didn’t understand why in September he would be thinking about winter snow.
This became a serious fight, which affected her mood at work. She used the personal story to explain how trauma and stress can cause incivility at work.
During her turn at the podium, Sharon Anderson, CEO of KCG Consulting, used optical illusion photos and asked what the audience saw. When people saw opposing images, she used it as analogy for emotional civility.
“She said she had to turn her view upside down to see it. So, sometimes we have to do that in order to understand and include other people’s perspectives,” Anderson said.
One example included an image of a man and woman standing under a tree by a lake and an outline of a baby, which was more difficult to see for many at first. She asked Pierpont Community and Technical College President Anthony Hancock to describe how to handle a situation where not everyone could see it.
“If you don’t see the baby, it’s OK because it’s there, trust me. Have faith in the fact we see the world differently and therefore, it’s a good thing,” Hancock said.
Anderson concluded with how communicating and managing emotions are the most important parts to expressing emotional civility.
Joseph Drew, a professor of government at the University of Maryland Global Campus, said there is a change taking shape in the country’s social systems. To give an example, he referred to human resources departments and they used to serve as the faculty’s buddy.”
When you would ask HR for help, they would look out for you and give you honest opinions. Now, HR seems to work as a “Defender of the administration; sometimes yielding a club against faculty or students,” Drew said.
He focused on how society has changed and what problems have developed from it.
“Nationwide we have, in my opinion, a changing social stratification system. The absence of a traditional leadership social class, in this country. A diminishing middle class, nationwide and now it’s become a deterrent of social mobility, the worst it has ever been in the history of our country,” Drew said.
The event concluded with questions and a discussion before lunch was served. Professors who wanted to know how to improve handling interactions with students talked with panelists.
