Clarksburg hires new code enforcement director

CLARKSBURG — The city of Clarksburg has a new chief code enforcement official.
As of Oct. 5, Ashley Carr is the city’s new director of code enforcement, according to City Manager Harry Faulk.
Carr will be responsible for the administration and enforcement of the state of West Virginia Building Codes and standards. The office also administers and manages the MS4 Program, City Zoning and Planning Ordinances and the FEMA Certified Floodplain Management Program.
“I am confident that Ashley Carr — with his knowledge of code inspection and policy practices — is the ideal person to lead our Code Compliance Department forward,” Faulk said. “This continues our practice of moving the city forward by bringing in well qualified professionals that are willing to dedicate their time to serve the residents of Clarksburg.”
Carr brings with him nearly two decades of code enforcement experience, last serving as code enforcement officer for the city of Charleston. His certifications and licenses include Housing Quality Standards Inspector, WV Licensed Electrician, Member of WV Code Official Association and Member of International Code Council.
“I am grateful to be joining the city of Clarksburg Code Department and look forward to meeting and working with everyone. My team is here to help anyway possible and make Clarksburg a safe place to live and work.” said Carr.
Carr fills the position left by Adam Barberio who resigned Aug. 5.
Originally from Braxton County, Carr and his wife have two children, two grandchildren and a grandchild on the way.
