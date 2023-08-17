CLARKSBURG — When the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library unveils its newly renovated teen loft on Aug. 24, staff members hope the space can offer something exciting for each teenager who sets foot inside.
That’s why weeks before the remodel, programming specialists solicited feedback from local teens on how to improve the space to make sure it was a space truly made for them.
“The teens told us what they wanted,” Program Manager Sarah Blosser said. “And that’s what we did.”
Transforming the teen loft has meant big changes, Blosser said. The room now features new tables and neon green beanbag chairs, as well as increased video game and computer access.
“It’s been a long time coming, because the last time we did anything with the teen room was back in the early 2000s,” Programming Assistant Emily Mottesheard said. “We really wanted to update and modernize it.”
Mottesheard said the loft used to house the library’s young adult collection. But the collection’s rapid expansion meant there was limited space for teens to actually hang out and participate in programming in the teen loft, which gave staff members the idea for a larger change.
Library workers hope that the space will be home to an array of fun teen programming in the years to come, including poetry and spoken word performances on a new miniature stage with faux-brick backing in the loft’s back corner.
The space will also host long-time favorites for teens visiting the library, such as its Dungeons & Dragons group, Ring of Gamers organization, Anime club, and teen book club. The redesigned loft will also serve as home to up-and-coming programming, like the library’s LEGO club and card game club.
Mottesheard said that feedback from local youth emphasized the importance of having a teen-centric space in the library.
“There’s a lot of teens that need a safe space to come, work on homework, and hang out [in] after school,” she said.
Preparing for a new school year this month, the teen loft also features a number of academic resources, like an online tool that can help students create bibliographies for their school papers.
Moving forward, Blosser and Mottesheard hope that a fresh teen space can help the library in its mission to support the local community, and connect with teenagers across Harrison County.
Mottesheard said that many teenagers are simply unaware that the teen loft exists, which can pose barriers to their participation.
“We’d like to see our teen program grow,” Blosser said. “We’d like to see young people coming in and using the facilities and using everything that we have to offer.
“Having kids in the library is so much better than anything else they could be out there doing.”
The library will host a grand opening for its teen loft on Aug. 24 from 5-8 p.m. The event will feature gaming tournaments and free pizza, as well as a few surprises local teens won’t want to miss, Blosser said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.