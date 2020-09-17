CLARKSBURG – U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh sentenced a 53-year-old Clarksburg man to 19 years in federal prison for drugs and firearms charges.
Philip K. Finley, of Clarksburg, was sentenced Monday to 228 months incarceration for drug distribution and firearms charges, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.
In January 2019, Finley pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Finley admitted to distributing methamphetamine from March through September 2018 in Harrison County. He also admitted to having 12 different firearms in his possession during the crime.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.
