CLARKSBURG — A state agency that helps veterans apply for their service-related benefits has a new home.
The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance dedicated its new Clarksburg Benefits Office on Tuesday at 153 West Main St. inside the state building that includes the Department of Motor Vehicles and WorkForce West Virginia. Staff moved into their new digs a week and a half ago from their previous location at 427 West Pike St. in Clarksburg.
“The work that they do here is beyond reproach,” WVDVA Cabinet Secretary Edward Diaz said prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We are thrilled to move our Clarksburg location to this new building that can better serve the veterans living in this region. It is a newer building that is more accessible with better parking and facilities.”
The center will serve veterans who live in Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor counties.
Daryle Bayless, director of operations for the WVDVA, said the move was needed as the previous location could no longer accommodate the agency’s needs.
“It was an older building, not as much space, not as easy to access, very little parking and we were on the fifth floor. Many of the veterans we help, some of them have significant disabilities, and if the elevator would break down, or something like that, they wouldn’t be able to access it,” Bayless said.
Bayless said the new offices — which are on the third floor of the state building — are located near other state services, which can be a convenience for families.
“The space itself is wonderful,” Bayless said. “I think we’re going to be able to do a lot more for veterans and we’ll have more veterans come to the office to visit. Our veteran service officers know all of the benefits that are available to veterans,” Bayless said.
When asked how many veterans live in the Mountain State, Bayless said the number is hard to pinpoint for two reasons — veterans are known to be a mobile community and the two government agencies that track veteran data disagree on the numbers. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that, in the 2020 census, there were 125,084 veterans living in West Virginia, while the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports that as of Sept. 30, 2019, there were 141,341 veterans in the Mountain State.
For veterans who may need services, Bayless said the office’s veteran service officers conduct an initial assessment to determine how best to serve each veteran because everyone’s circumstances are different.
“We cover the entire benefits process,” Bayless said. “The veteran comes in, has something that, such as being injured in active duty that they want to claim, we help them with the paperwork, we submit it, we track it. If they’re denied and there is a disagreement — we think that the veteran personally shouldn’t be denied — we represent them to the VA, to the Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, through the whole process.”
According to WVDVA Deputy Cabinet Secretary Randy Coleman, some $2.47 billion worth of benefits and educational assistance are returned back to West Virginia veterans each year through the work of his agency’s veteran service officers.
Bayless said one of the biggest challenges his agency faces daily is trying to get the word out about all of the services that are available to help veterans live a better life.
“We run into veterans regularly who we have conversations with them and they are shocked that one thing or another was available to them and if there is anything that I wish we could do better it is get that message out to people, to veterans, to veterans’ families, and frankly to get people the help they need,” Bayless said.
Del. Guy Ward, R-50, of White Hall, who attended the ceremony, praised the WVDVA’s efforts saying any way the state can help veterans, he will provide his full support.
“Anytime they can expand, make more room — that’s a benefit for our veterans because that way, they’ll be able to get service a lot quicker and be able to resolve their issues,” Ward said. “It’s a really a good thing for the veterans, they deserve it and they deserve more, really.”
One of two former military members who help veterans file for benefits in the Clarksburg office, Veteran Service Officer Ronald Nelson said during his tenure he has seen “a wide variety” in the types of claims.
“So, basically, we assist veterans, veterans’ surviving spouses, dependent children with all available federal and state benefits for which they may be eligible,” Nelson said.
