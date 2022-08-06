FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University is vying for a return to a lively campus.
This week, Fairmont State welcomed in a new class of incoming freshman with orientation and a jam-packed welcome weekend full of activities.
Friday, the Feaster Center was filled with this year’s freshmen where they were officially welcomed by the faculty onto the campus and into the community. Leading the welcome was Interim Provost Tim Oxley.
Fairmont State’s administration is currently in transition after the departure of former president Mirta Martin after the school’s Board of Governors voted to cut her contract six-months short, and appointed Provost Dianna Phillips to the position of interim president.
Oxley stepped in and filled the position Phillips vacancy that was created when Phillips was named interim president.
“We’re going through a transitional administration and Dr. Phillips has an agenda of things that we need to address to help us better prepare for the presidential search process,” Oxley said. “We have questions like, ‘What do we as a community want our future to be? What are some of the things we want to do?’”
And coming off the backend of the COVID-19 pandemic where most higher education institutions saw a drop in enrollment, Fairmont State managed to stay level. The final numbers for this year’s enrollment aren’t in just yet, but Oxley and the enrollment office are expecting another year of stagnation, with the most optimistic outlook being small growth over last year’s enrollment.
Where Oxley says enrollment is shrinking is returning students, but it’s too early in the year to give exact numbers on that front as well.
This year’s Welcome Weekend festivities are pushing the campus community atmosphere. Alicia Kalka, assistant vice president for enrollment and student life, is overseeing this year’s welcome and she wanted to make up for the last few years of hesitancy and COVID complications.
“The last couple years, the student experience was shaped by this pandemic, Kalka said. “One of the things we pride ourselves on at Fairmont State University is making sure that we provide a really good experience for incoming freshman.”
Driving around Fairmont this week, it’s hard not to notice all the signage and arrows directing families to the campus. Collaborating with the community has also been taken to a new level this year.
Just after orientation, students were directed to the Falcon Center where a community resource expo filled with representatives from over 50 businesses was set up to help students make connections and find resources.
Tomorrow, the students and campus community are teaming up with the Tygart Valley United Way to have a miniature Day of Action, similar to the large-scale event the United Way holds in the community each year.
All this together is to bring a life to Fairmont State’s campus that has been missing the last couple of years. With more students set to stay in the residence halls, Kalka hopes to see that life return.
“I’m excited to see this campus vibrant again, that’s what I’m excited for, there’s nothing better than seeing a college campus full,” Kalka said.
Phillips shared a few remarks with the freshman class toward the end of the orientation Friday and also expressed her excitement for the upcoming school year.
“I look around this room and I see sparkles in [the student’s] eyes and I’ve just been sitting here taking in all the excitement,” Phillips said. “When I look up at the faculty, I see sparkles in their eyes too, and that’s a heartwarming thing because we are all here creating the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.