RIVESVILLE — Rivesville Elementary and Middle School closed three classrooms Monday after a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The classrooms that closed are on the elementary school side and surpassed the 20 percent threshold of positive students and staff members, according to Marion County Superintendent Donna Hage. Students and staff members in the affected classrooms will return to class next Monday, May 16.
Hage said that 15 positive students and three positive staff members was the amount needed to reach the 20 percent threshold. The elementary side at Rivesville is seeing much higher numbers of cases than anywhere else in the district. Other classes at Rivesville have seen increasing numbers, but they have not reached 20 percent yet, so they will remain open.
Director of the Marion County Health Department Lloyd White said that cases in Marion County Schools are rising in rates similar to the rest of the population.
In addition, Rivesville School has their end of the year carnival scheduled for Friday, May 20. Hage and White said that because of the increase in cases, they recommend rescheduling the carnival.
"We are certainly reminding parents and families to continue using mitigation strategies to stop the spread of the virus at Rivesville Elementary and Middle Schools," Hage said.
Every time a student or staff member tests positive at a Marion County School, Hage and White communicate about what they should be doing to help stop the spread, White said.
"We are working in collaboration with the Health Department in monitoring all positives reported and remaining vigilant," Hage said.
White also recommends getting the COVID-19 vaccine and wearing a mask. He said what worked in the past will continue to work and that their main goal is to prevent death from COVID-19. Marion County Schools are currently following mask-optional protocol.
"We just want people to know that even as case numbers get lower, we are definitely still in a pandemic," White said.
