FAIRMONT — After months of procuring new coal mining memorabilia from the region and undergoing a remodeling job, the local coal mining museum has unveiled its new and improved exhibit.
To mark the occasion, the Northern Appalachian Coal Mining Heritage Association celebrated Sunday, Dec. 6 as Coal Miner Appreciation Day in the Fairmont Mercantile on Adams Street. The Mercantile was previously home to the Arts and Antiques Market.
“We just want to bring it to everybody’s attention again and we are refreshing it,” said Mike Rohaly, Association president said. “We added a regional map of our six county area, and we feature about 14 locations in that six county area that are coal heritage sites.”
The museum has been updated with a map of different mines throughout Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, Doddridge and Harrison counties and a new mural depicting a first-person view of a mine entrance painted by student volunteers from Fairmont State University. Rohaly particularly enjoys the mural, because it is placed by a machine that miners would have used as well.
“That used to be a plain black space,” Rohaly said. “We got a couple student volunteers to come and paint a perspective in it like you are looking in a mine.”
Museum can now go into the museum and get a quick lesson about how many mines are in the six-county area served by the Association.
“In the northern coal counties section, we installed a painting of a coal mine which is our new flashy addition,” said Ksenia Bradner, who is employed by the Association through a partnership with AmeriCorps. “We also have a map that is opposite of that painting and it shows guests where the coal heritage sites are.”
Bradner said the museum now includes contributed exhibits from each of the six northern counties, but she would like to add more information from each to be able to fully tell the story of coal mining in North Central West Virginia.
“Right now the different counties want us to send photos to see how they can fit into our exhibit,” Bradner said. “Basically what our exhibit is it’s a resource, a starting point. What we are really hoping for is other counties to send in a blurb that talks about their county and their heritage, or they can donate some coal-related items.”
Bradner also said she wants to emphasize the role coal mining played throughout the history of West Virginia, because it is what brought so many workers to the state when it was first founded. The museum also honors the legacy of the miners who have died in the disasters in Monongah and Farmington and elsewhere in the six-county area.
“West Virginia is a coal state,” Bradner said. “The biggest industry was coal, so pretty much everywhere was touched by the coal industry, so that’s what we are after and what unites various sites is this shared coal history.”
Rohaly wants to keep expanding the coal mining museum. He also hopes to bring Marion County into a larger organization that is made up of more mining heritage organizations from around the state.
“We want to get these other counties involved,” Rohaly said. “Our intent is to mimic the southern West Virginia national coal heritage area. They have a designated area and that is our ultimate goal is to either get annexed to them or establish our own.”
