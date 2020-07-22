Coalition aims to help W.Va. farmers and families with one program

FAIRMONT — The West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition is asking Gov. Jim Justice for CARES Act funds to support a food aid program, and spread it throughout the entire state.
The group started the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Stretch initiative in 2018, to allow people who receive SNAP benefits to spend that money on fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers markets, and reimburse the sellers for the amount spent from their EBT cards.
The program has grown to about 45 independent sellers in 29 counties now, but with the aid of more funding, it could expand to markets in every county.
“If you have $1 of the SNAP EBT dollars available on your card, you then receive an additional dollar through SNAP Stretch, to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Bethany Lewis, SNAP Stretch technical assistant coordinator for the Charleston-based West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition. “We’re able to reimburse (the seller) on the SNAP sales they report.”
Currently, SNAP Stretch is funded through grants and donations, totaling about $114,000, which West Virginia Food and Farm has been able to spread to recipients of SNAP benefits and independent farmers. However, Lewis said that money is going fast, and seeing the problems people on SNAP benefits already face, she said it would need funding to help feed people through the rest of the year.
“We have collected approximately $114,000 of those dollars,” Lewis said. “The dollars are actually running out quite quickly, and we are asking the governor through his CARES Act dollars to support our program, so we can continue to supply this throughout the rest of 2020.”
Matthew Thompson, community placemaking coordinator for West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition, also said SNAP Stretch is meant to help not only those receiving SNAP benefits, but local farmers and sellers as well, because they, too, could be facing difficult financial situations because of the pandemic.
“This program giving money back in the hands of West Virginia farmers, particularly during the pandemic, is extremely beneficial,” Thompson said. “The whole coalition is dedicated to increasing the livelihoods of West Virginia farmers; I think this program, what’s so great about it, is it does that so well, while also addressing food access issues and food insecurity issues.”
Thompson said the benefits extend to the purchase of most foods at farmers’ markets, and seniors 65 and older receive extra money to further support their nutritional intake.
“Folks can use the SNAP Stretch for fruits, vegetables, meat egg and dairy products,” Thompson said. “We also due to the pandemic are able to provide an additional dollar to seniors, 60 years old and older, which is really raising the amount people are receiving from Stretch.”
Lewis said the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition will be working to communicate with Justice’s office, as well as the state legislature, to get financial support to continue SNAP Stretch. She said this will help the organization implement other innovations, such as bringing EBT machines to local farmers’ markets, so those on SNAP benefits can get money directly on-site.
“In addition to the food access piece, we’re looking to support the local West Virginia farmer and providing them with the reimbursement for those sales,” Lewis said. “We’re also providing technical support to get markets able, up and running to have an EBT machine and be able to accept those SNAP Stretch dollars as well.”
