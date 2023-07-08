FAIRMONT — After roughly a year being idle, the College Lunch is returning on Locust Avenue.
“When I came to school here, Fairmont had a lot of nightlife and activity and it’s kind of dried up,” Pat Mascara, owner of the College Lunch, said. “I think there’s room for this business to succeed, it just has to be put in the right direction and cleaned up. It’s time for a facelift and to bring it into the 21st century.”
Gregg Hrapchak, co-owner, recently bought the former restaurant at auction and approached Mascara about forming a partnership. Together, the two men set about remodeling the interior of the place. Among their plans for the College Lunch was new wiring, new plumbing, new walls and new, state-of-the art equipment.
The owners also changed the floor plan, removing one wall and increasing the size of one of the rooms. They’re also carefully selecting materials for the most important feature of the College Lunch.
“We’re looking at what we’re doing for a bar, most likely it’s going to end up live-edge wood,” Mascara said. “It’ll be micro-beers on draft and then the staples that come in bottles. Limited menu, chicken wings, french fries, pizza, that sort of stuff.”
According to Joerpyleauctions.com, the building was sold for $148,500 and went up for auction on Dec. 6, 2022. The website says that the restaurant was established in 1943 by the Henderson family and has been a Fairmont landmark for nearly 80 years. The former owner decided to retire before putting up the building for auction after 26 years in business.
The renovations will restore a building that has long been in need of repairs. According to Mascara, the walls had to be reframed because when they initially framed in 1940 and the job wasn’t done correctly. That has led to progressive deterioration over the years, which has had a negative impact on the building.
Stan Deaver, one of the contractors, said the crew has only been there for three and a half weeks but already there’s been a massive improvement. He’s looking forward to when the restorations will be finished as he’s excited for the end product.
There have been a few challenges renovating the place.
The planned wheelchair ramp was initially going to be placed at the street entrance, but due to certain limitations placed by the city and the nature of concrete, the ramp would have had to be nine feet long. So instead, it was moved to the side entrance where it will be a much better fit.
The location is also receiving some new commercial doors, which are an improvement over the older residential ones.
“They’re like $1,000,” Deaver said. “The first guy that came and gave us an estimate for it was around eight or nine thousand. So yeah, he got a pretty good deal there.”
The deal in fact, was so good that Tom Deaver, another of the contractors, suffered severe anxiety during their installation. Careful not to break them during installation, he placed the doors on Monday morning.
Farmington native Todd Gillespie actually knew the former owner of the College Lunch. He and Bob Gidley were fraternity brothers at Fairmont State University during the late ‘80s. He said the restaurant was a special place for his fraternity where they made a lot of good memories. The College Lunch has been a fixture in town for college students and Fairmont residents for a long time.
“It is an institution and I hope that whoever buys it will keep the traditions continued in place,” Gillespie said. “So that future generations of Falcons can really go down there and have a place to sit and talk and have friends and make their own memories.”
With all the improvements and changes coming to the College Lunch, that tradition is all but assured.
