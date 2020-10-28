FAIRMONT — With winter and all that comes with it approaching, members of the Fairmont Homeless Coalition are looking for ways to help the local transient population in the coming months.
This is a concern for Rochelle Satterfield, program coordinator for Friendship Fairmont, who said she would like to see the Homeless Coalition remain in force because of this pressing issue. Dissolving the Coalition was also on the group’s Tuesday meeting agenda.
“Right now, I’m kind of just taking it week by week because of the busy holiday season,” Satterfield said. “I am a little worried about how the homeless population is going to do if we do dissolve this coalition.”
Despite talks of dissolving the coalition, which is made up of different officials from nonprofits and social work agencies throughout Fairmont, D.D. Meighen, coordinator of the Fairmont Homeless Coalition, said the group has done good work in the past, that can continue into the future if the group stays together.
“I feel good about what we have done since 2018 in supporting downtown Fairmont,” Meighen said. “We’ll just continue to do what we need to do when we need to do it.”
While the Homeless Coalition is made up of people voluntarily joining the meetings and trying to contribute, members of the group have supported initiatives in Fairmont, including the addition of portable bathrooms outside the Union Mission, as well as its planned cold weather shelter, which is currently being constructed.
The talk of cold weather aid at Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the coalition transitioned into other ways local nonprofits could help the homeless. Tim Dawson, shelter manager of Scott Place Shelter, said part of the agency’s mission is to help people get out of their homeless situations, and he tries to help residents of the shelter find employment.
“We get a lot of employers who call us and say they have openings,” Dawson said. “What we have done is put a whiteboard out in the hallway and any time there is a new job opening or an apartment listing, we publish that in the public places in our shelter.”
Scott Place has connected its residents with jobs at different local restaurants and stores, as well as through the Op Shop, which helps even inexperienced individuals find jobs.
“The Beer Burger Bowery has called us in the past, the dollar store has called us in the past, Subway calls and tells us when they have open interviews,” Dawson said. “The Op Shop is awesome, they have not only employed guys who have come to our shelter that didn’t necessarily have good job experience, they have employed guys right out of prison, and they have re-employed people who have messed up on a job.”
Frank Jarman, executive director of the Marion County Family Resource Network, also said in the meeting that his agency gets questions from people about where to go for resources. Through communication and networking with members of the Fairmont Homeless Coalition, he is able to help them get to the right agency.
“We get a lot of people wondering how to get help getting jobs and a lot of folks wondering how they can get mental health counseling,” Jarman said.
Satterfield also said in the meeting that Friendship Fairmont has started holding Narcotics Anonymous meetings once again, and people have been compliant with following safety measures in the space through the pandemic. She also said the organization has started work with a new partner, the Human Resource Development Foundation, to provide new local resources.
“We have been very successful with having our (Narcotics Anonymous) meetings on Wednesdays at 1:30, which is the only in-person NA meeting group that is happening right now,” Satterfield said. “We also are working with the Human Resource Development Foundation, and have another peer recovery coach starting this week to help us fill that need.”
Jarman reinforced the need to continue holding meetings of the Fairmont Homeless Coalition, because people are still in need of shelter and resources within the city. Meighen agreed, saying that the group’s work is still not done.
“As long as there’s homeless folks why don’t we keep working together,” Jarman said.
