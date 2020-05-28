Commissioners approve new management for Palatine Park

FAIRMONT — Marion County Commissioners welcomed new management to Palatine Park at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
The county has formed a partnership with West Virginia University’s Music Industry program to have two graduate students manage Palatine Park and its events, as a way to give the students real-world experience.
“This allows us to bring some students down here to get that real-world professional experience,” said Joshua Swiger, visiting teaching assistant professor in the School of Music at West Virginia University. “This is what they’re being educated in doing; let’s give them these opportunities to do it here in West Virginia, not Nashville or Los Angeles or anywhere else.”
Following the dissolution of the county’s partnership with the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission, which previously managed Palatine, Kris Cinalli, Marion County administrator, said this partnership has been in the works for several months, in preparation for the summer season. He said that despite the coronavirus pandemic causing a change in plans for the park, the students managing the park will still be valuable to the events that are still planned to go on.
“Really just a partnership with WVU was a big thing,” Cinalli said. “Really just to kind of bring the park to the next level, I think they bring that to the table as far as the events, the management of the actual artists.”
The two students who will manage the park are Sarah Giles and Benjamin Wilson, who are both graduate students in WVU’s music industry program. Wilson said he is looking forward to working at the park because it will give him early experience in management for his future career.
“This is great real-world experience for when we actually graduate with our master’s degrees and have to go out looking for jobs in music and live events,” Wilson said. “It’s just very exciting because it’s something that I personally have been interested in my last several years in the program.”
Swiger said the music industry program is somewhat new at WVU, but it is meant to teach students the background necessary to stage music shows and events.
“The music industry program is a 6-year-old program at WVU,” Swiger said. “This is all the things that we do outside of the music, all behind-the-scenes stuff.”
Both Swiger and Cinalli agree that putting students in this position could lead to them being in higher positions in entertainment in the future, while it also opens up possibilities for jobs in the area.
“It’s good to see a community like Fairmont willing to grow, to reach out and do these kind of things that include the next generation,” Swiger said. “Another opportunity to keep our youth here, educate them here.”
Giles and Wilson said although the pandemic makes their jobs different than they would normally be, they are ready to take it on as a challenge, and still give people the events they would usually get at Palatine. Giles said she believes it is an opportunity to show people how much arts and performances really matter, and to demonstrate the potential of Fairmont in the process.
“In a time where the music industry and entertainment industry is kind of rocky and nobody knows what the future is going to look like, this kind of gives some hope,” Giles said. “Even though we are in crisis and we are in a time of uncertainty, we can make certain things possible to bring entertainment and enjoyment to the community.”
“To be able to do that right here is great, it’s great experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.