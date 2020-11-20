FAIRMONT — Barbara Ellen Fox turned 18 on Nov. 29, 1947, and she has worked as a poll worker in every election since.
Fox will turn 91 on Nov. 29, which has also been proclaimed as Barbara Ellen Fox Day in Marion County by the Marion County Commission at its Wednesday meeting.
Marion County Administrator Kris Cinalli, Fox’s grandson, read the proclamation Wednesday, which detailed Fox’s life in working as a poll worker in elections. According to the proclamation, Fox has voted in every election since her 18th birthday, has been involved in the electoral process for 74 years, working 18 presidential elections and all special elections and all early voting opportunities since its inception.
Fox accepted the proclamation, and after the meeting, said she appreciated being recognized, although working as a poll worker is its own reward.
“It was really wonderful, I appreciate it so much,” Fox said of the proclamation. “I enjoy the elections, I like the politics end of it.”
Fox said she started working the polls with her mother, who worked the precinct previously located in Miller School. Each election year, she just kept going back to work the polls, and has mentored many other poll workers during her tenure as a poll worker.
“My mom started me when I was 18, we worked at Miller School,” Fox said. “I like it, I like the people, I like to work with the kids; I have trained so many and they are still with me. I don’t know how much longer I can do it, but I will do it as long as I can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.