Commissioners tout improvements to soccer complex

FARMINGTON — In years past, getting to the Marion County Soccer Complex on a busy day involved walking along Husky Highway from a parking spot on a side road.
This could be a dangerous proposition, seeing that the complex was made “For the Kids,” and is used by nearly 1,000 soccer players in Marion County.
“My No. 1 concern was when I was parked on Hillcrest and seeing the kids walk with their families on 250,” said Marion County Commission President Rick Garcia.
The County Commission took on the parking lot as a project, and added new lighting, paved the lot, built a new bridge and added more parking spaces. The project was completed a few weeks ago.
According to Andy Wharton, president of the Marion County Soccer Association, the organization has wanted to have a project like this done for a long time, because of the limitations the previous parking lot put on the area.
“We have seven fields, well with parking, you could only run four or five fields at a time,” Wharton said. “That’s what the paving I think brings to the table, is to make the most amount of spots that we can in the same space that we have.”
Marion County Commissioner Randy Elliott said the county helped pay for the lighting and repaving costs, which rounded out to about $200,000, mainly through a lottery fund, as well as other funds that did not involve taxpayer dollars. This was a project important to the County Commission, because of the number of residents who use the field.
“There’s over 1,000 kids that use that,” Elliott said. “Youth soccer is very very popular here in Marion County, and they have been parking in the gravel and grass for the last several years.”
Wharton said the league is popular and has hundreds of players who have varying skill levels who may not even play for their schools’ teams.
“Pretty much all the kids in the county that aren’t playing for a school, if they want to play soccer, they play with us,” Wharton said.
Wharton said the Soccer Association paid for the addition to the parking lot, but the amount was significantly less than what the county spent. Elliott said that the county commission could still be part of making more improvements to the field, because of the opportunities it gives to kids.
“We probably will do something and as time goes by we’ll see,” Elliott said. “The safety factor of keeping everybody in the parking lot walking towards the soccer field instead of getting out on 250 and on Hillcrest Road was too dangerous.”
“They’re able to extend the playing time because we helped them put lights up there,” Elliott said. “I would say we are definitely not done with what improvements can be made out there.”
Wharton said he believes the project will make the soccer complex more accessible to everyone, which will potentially draw even more people to play there.
“By adding the lights and fixing the parking, we really have broadened the amount of time we can have games out there,” Wharton said. “That allowed us to give the community the soccer opportunities that we want to be able to do.”
