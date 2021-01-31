FAIRMONT — The Human Rights Commission welcomed three new members to the group this week.
A lifelong resident of Marion County and Fairmont, Miki DeMary-Andrew was adopted as a baby from Korea and said she’s lived a diverse existence from day one in the community.
“I’ve always had to tread a little differently with how I’ve had to live my daily life,” she said.
She’s experienced many different cultures, and decided she wanted to come back home and make her community a better place with what she experienced.
She said she really believes the Human Rights Commission is an innovative group to be a part of. She said there’s a lot of change and good the group can do in the community.
“I’m still figuring out what my place and my purpose can be but I want to hopefully help educate the community about current issues going on within groups and minorities especially being in a such a small racial group in West Virginia,” she said.
She said there’s not many Asian Americans in the state, and her representation can be a positive thing for her minority group.
“I just hope to do a lot of education and hopefully be part of a new type of change we can bring about in the group,” she said.
DeMary-Andrew said she thinks there is a lot to be done to make the community friendly. She does think that the historical background in Marion County is one of immigration and diversity.
“The groundwork has already been there. It’s been there for over 100 years, but it’s now time to stop and to change the little bits of ignorance and bigotry we have in the community,” she said.
Tiffany Walker Samuels was born and raised in Fairmont. She is the owner of Eye Candy Beauty Supply and Salon on Adams Street and attended WVU where got her degree in electrical engineering. She is also a mother of four. After having a career and children, she returned to Fairmont and took the position as the executive director of the United Way of Marion County, a position she held for eight years. She said she loves serving her community.
She said she wanted to join the Human Rights Commission because she wants to make a difference.
“The racial climate in Fairmont was extremely tense last year and I haven’t seen it at that level in 20 some years,” she said.
She said from a political or government standpoint she understands that the HRC is the body to handle racial and human rights issues. She said she was very impressed that three of the members were willing to step down in order to bring diversity to the panel.
“That takes, of course, not only sacrifice but foresight to see that need. I’m glad that it is a diverse group and I’m looking forward to some real action,” she said.
She said she would like to see some clear stances and strong statements in opposition to behavior that is not becoming of the Friendly City.
“I’d like the HRC to step in and be peacemakers and to help all parties gain understanding,” she said.
Royce Lyden grew up in West Virginia and moved away from Fairmont for a short while and lived in Pocahontas County. She said she has always had an interest in her community and making it a better place.
She said she was around when the initial Human Rights Commission was formed in Fairmont in the 1970s and she appreciated the work that they did.
She said the racial relations in Fairmont aren’t bad but she said they are at a point where they could grow and people can do better.
“And that’s everyone. We could all do better on a daily basis,” she said.
She said she would just like to be able to have dialogue when there is an issue or dialogue to promote communication and to continue to foster relationships with interested parties in the community.
“I’m really excited. I’m looking forward to working with the folks on the commission and there’s some folks that I’ve never worked with before so I’m looking forward to that,” said Lyden.
