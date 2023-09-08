Fairmont State to host folklife apprenticeship showcase
FAIRMONT — The West Virginia Folklife Program, a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council, will present the second of three showcases featuring its 2022-2023 Folklife Apprenticeship Program at the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center at Fairmont State University on Saturday, Sept. 30.
This showcase celebrates music-related traditions in West Virginia including clawhammer banjo with Joe Herrmann and his apprentice Dakota Karper, of Hampshire County, old time fiddle with Gerry Milnes, of Randolph County, and his apprentice Annick Odom, of Monongalia County, and fiddle repair with Chris Haddox and his apprentice Mary Linscheid, of Monongalia County.
The event is free and open to the public. At 4 p.m., the formal presentation starts, with West Virginia State Folklorist Jennie Williams leading a conversation with the pairs about their traditional art forms, apprenticeship experiences, and connections to their communities. A reception will follow with an old time music jam. The public is invited to bring acoustic instruments to play with the apprenticeship pairs.
To RSVP for these free public events, please go to wvfolklife.org and see “Save the Dates for the WV Folklife Apprenticeship Showcases.”
USPS hiring for upcoming holidays
FAIRMONT — The U.S. Postal Service is looking to fill 90 vacancies for the upcoming holiday season.
USPS is looking to fill holiday clerk positions, known as a postal support employee, across the entire Kentucky-West Virginia District. These non-career positions earn $20.05 per hour, paid bi-weekly.
Interested applicants can find additional information and apply online at usps.com/careers Highlight Kentucky or West Virginia, then click on search.
For assistance, text HOLIDAY CLERK HELP to 502-345-3356.
Elk management tours return to Chief Logan State Park
LOGAN — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and West Virginia State Parks announce the much-anticipated return of Elk Management Tours, offering an opportunity for nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers to witness the elk population in their habitat. Historically, tickets have sold out quickly so those interested are encouraged to book their tour today.
These four-hour guided tours, which start and end at Chief Logan State Park and are led by knowledgeable park staff, take visitors through the landscapes of West Virginia's pristine wilderness, providing a unique and educational experience. These tours take visitors through Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County. Guests may get an opportunity to observe these creatures, while learning about their history, behavior and the ongoing conservation efforts to protect this iconic species.
West Virginia State Parks is offering an exclusive deal for visitors. Guests who book a stay at Chief Logan lodge or cabins can get a 10 percent discount on accommodations by using code ELK10 at checkout on stays from Sept. 5-Oct. 22.
"This is an excellent opportunity for both residents and tourists to reconnect with the natural world and witness the remarkable recovery of elk populations in West Virginia," Brad Reed, chief of West Virginia State Parks, said. "Our Elk Management Tours provide a thrilling and educational experience for everyone, and the 10 percent off deal on Chief Logan lodge rooms and cabins ensures a complete adventure."
Don't miss your chance to be part of this unique wildlife experience and enjoy discounted accommodations at West Virginia State Parks. Book your Elk Management Tour and lodging today, tickets are already selling quickly!
2024 National Small Business Week Awards nominations being accepted
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration is looking for the brightest and best small business owners for its 2024 National Small Business Week Awards.
The annual awards recognize the outstanding achievements, triumphs, contributions, and resilience of SBA-assisted small businesses that help to drive the American economy.
“Small businesses power our nation’s economy and are the realization of the American Dream for millions of entrepreneurs,” Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said. “From mom-and-pop shops to innovative startups, small businesses create good jobs, provide vital services, and help define the identities of the neighborhoods and communities they serve. National Small Business Week is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate their achievements and the essential contributions they make across the country.”
To nominate a small business owner in your area or download related forms, criteria, and guidelines, visit sba.gov/nsbw. All nominations must be submitted electronically by 4 p.m. ET on December 7, 2023. The awards will be presented during the NSBW Awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., from April 28-29, 2024.
For nearly 60 years, the SBA has celebrated National Small Business Week, highlighting the vital contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.
The SBA’s signature award during NSBW is the Small Business Person of the Year. A business owner from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam will be selected for individual State Winner awards. The state award winners will compete for the title of National Small Business Person of the Year.
SBA's 68 District Offices celebrate their entrepreneurs with local District Office Awards. For more information on West Virginia related award categories, visit https://www.sba.gov/district/west-virginia/west-virginia-district-office-awards.
