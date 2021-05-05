Slip correction to cause traffic delays
FLAT RUN — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of extended traffic delays on County Route 10, Thomas Fork, at mile post 0.13, 0.13 mile northeast of the intersection of County Route 13, Flat Run, and County Route 10.
The closure will begin today and through Saturday, May 8 and work will pick back up May 10 and run through Thursday, May 13. The hours of work will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. The reason for the closure is for slip correction.
Fairmont Social Security office has new location
FAIRMONT — The federal Social Security Administration has relocated to its new location inside the I-79 Technology Park.
The location’s address is 1000 Technology Dr., Suite 2120, Fairmont and its fax number is 833-950-2573.
Social Security employees continue to work remotely to provide services the public relies on through online services and phone services, and offices are not able to accept in-person visitors at this time, except by appointment for certain situations, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Most Social Security services do not require a visit to an office. People may create their My Social Security account, a personalized online service, at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Through their my Social Security account, people can check personal information and conduct business with Social Security. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, request a replacement SSA-1099, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account.
People not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides earnings information as well as estimates of future benefits.
The portal also includes links to information about other online services, such as applications for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits.
Many Social Security services are also available by dialing toll-free, 1-800-772-1213. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call Social Security’s TTY number, 1-800-325-0778. Visit www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus for more information about services during the pandemic.
Apply for a W.Va. Humanities Council Mini-grant
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council is seeking proposals from nonprofit organizations for its upcoming June 1 mini-grant deadline.
Humanities Council mini-grants support projects that request $1,500 or less, including small projects, single events, lectures, small museum exhibits, brochures, consultation needs, and planning for more complex projects. The Humanities Council offers mini-grants four times per year to support educational programming in the humanities.
For more information about the West Virginia Humanities Council grants program contact grants administrator Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or via email at riebe@wvhumanities.org. Grant guidelines and applications are available on the Humanities Council website, wvhumanities.org.
Public Service Commission conducts inspections for International Roadcheck 2021
CHARLESTON — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia’s Transportation Division will participate in International Roadcheck 2021, where crews will conduct commercial vehicle inspections from 12:01 a.m. May 4 through 11:59 p.m. May 6 at locations around the state.
The primary goal of the International Roadcheck is to increase compliance with safety rules and to remove unsafe commercial vehicles and drivers from the highways to make our highways safer for all motorists. Officers carry out extended, targeted patrols in high traffic and road construction areas to determine whether commercial motor vehicles and drivers are in compliance with state and federal safety regulations. During this 72-hour period, commercial motor vehicles and drivers will be inspected throughout North America, including the United States, Mexico and Canada.
“The Public Service Commission is pleased to once again participate in the International Roadcheck,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane. “This annual program reminds truck drivers and trucking companies that we will do everything we can to keep West Virginia’s highways safe. As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, every effort will be made to get vaccine shipments to their destination, quickly and safely. Trucks carrying COVID-19 vaccine shipments will not be held up for inspection, unless there is an obvious serious violation that is an imminent hazard.”
The emphasis of this year’s International Roadcheck is on vehicle lighting and hours-of-service compliance. Federal regulations dictate the number of hours drivers of commercial motor vehicles are permitted to work and how long they must wait before returning to the road.
Register to take part in Day of Action 2021
FAIRMONT —The Tygart Valley United Way is currently accepting registrations for the annual Day of Action. Each year, United Way affiliates across the U.S. celebrate the first day of summer with a nationwide day of volunteer service.
This year’s initiative will take place across the Tygart Valley’s five-county region of Barbour, Marion, Randolph, Taylor, and Tucker counties. Organizations from each county will host volunteers on June 21 from Noon to 5 p.m., with kick-off events happening in Marion and Randolph counties at 11 a.m.
Brett White, CEO of Tygart Valley United Way said, “Day of Action is an initiative we look forward to each year. Having over thirty projects take place in our five-county region is truly a testament to the power of our communities.”
“We are so grateful for all our volunteers who show up in force to make positive change in our communities,” said Emily Swain, the organization’s Community Impact Director. “We encourage businesses, teams, friends, families and civic groups to sign-up together and kick-off the summer helping others.”
This year’s Day of Action is sponsored by WVU Medicine. All participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt and lunch.
For more information and to register, visit tvuw.us/doa.
