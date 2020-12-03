FAIRMONT — Kayleigh Kyle became executive director of the Fairmont Community Development Partnership several months ago, after the organization saw 100 percent employee turnover in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kyle said that was not the Community Development Partnership’s only challenge this year, because the pandemic also put financial strain on the organization, and slowed down the progress of a few construction and work projects that were in already progress.
However, Kyle said the organization is now getting re-organized and is making plans to work on new projects in 2021 that will ensure its financial stability.
“The biggest thing that we have seen from that is 100 percent staff turnover,” Kyle said. “A lot of it had to do with COVID, and in that change we realized that we’ve got some systems that we need to have in place a little bit better we really need to have a better understanding of our financial capacity, which we are working on. We weren’t bad off financially, but because of this we have realized we weren’t as good as we could have been.”
The Fairmont Community Development Partnership held its annual meeting Monday, and invited members of the community to attend virtually to meet the organization’s board of directors and employees, and hear about plans for the coming months.
Cliff Jackson, president of the board of directors, explained what the organization does, and how it works with grant money and money made from the sale and rental of its properties to function and improve the Fairmont area.
“The partnership, like any organization or business or anything, has to have a good financial footing in order to do its work and meet its mission,” Jackson said. “Part of what the partnership does is provide affordable housing. We build houses and apartment buildings, we sell some houses, but we also provide a lot of rental property.”
Jackson said one of the biggest projects the Community Development Partnership has had in the works for year is the old YMCA building on Fairmont Avenue, which the organization owns, and plans to renovate. Jackson said although the project is estimated to cost $7 million, he is working with multiple organizations and grant funders for a makeover, which at this point has cut the project down to a more manageable $1 million.
“The Y has always scared me because it is such a big project,” Jackson said. “This is not an insurmountable problem, especially for the team we have put together.”
Jackson and Kyle said now that the organization has a new director and new group of employees, they plan to spend 2021 listening to community members, so they can get an idea of what projects they would like to see happen over the coming years. Jackson said he knows a lot of people have complaints about the city, but the Community Development Partnership works to fix those problems.
“This is a community-driven and community-owned initiative,” Jackson said. “It pains me to hear criticism of any organization that is doing good in our community, especially this one, because if you care to speak out, you should care to step up.
Kyle, too, said she wants to engage with people so she can develop up to a five-year plan, which would allow the organization to target specific goals that can be completed incrementally.
“We want to spend 2021 listening to the community,” Kyle said. “We want to be doing monthly or every other month listening sessions, community outreach, community feedback sessions, that kind of thing so we can form a three to five year plan based on that information.”
Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means was present on the video call, and said she is looking forward to helping the Fairmont Community Development Partnership from a city government’s perspective.
“It was just great to hear from everyone and to understand some of the things you are going to be working on in the upcoming year,” Means said.
Jackson urged people of Fairmont to pay attention to the Fairmont Community Development Partnership, so they can voice their concerns which will contribute to the organization’s future plans.
“We need to hear the things that you don’t want to hear,” Jackson said. “I want to hear the things you think I don’t want to hear, because that’s the only way to get to the real problems and without knowing what the real problems are, you can’t fix them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.