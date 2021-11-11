FAIRMONT — Veterans Day is always a grand occasion in Fairmont.
Thursday afternoon, the sunshine and warm air made a perfect day for a parade and downtown was filled with flag-flying children dashing about to snag candy thrown by the passing procession.
The 2021 Veterans Day Parade featured over 100 floats, cars, bands and groups who marched their way across Merchant Street, down the High Level Bridge and up through downtown, ending at the Veterans’ Square on Adams Street.
Following the parade, the crowd gathered in the plaza to honor those who sacrificed their lives, and to thank those who are still with us.
The ceremony was lead by Toby Heaney, post commander of the Fairmont VFW Post 629. He invited fellow veterans to the plaza to lay wreaths at the foot of the wall in the plaza engraved with the names of the Marion County Veterans who were killed in action.
The wreath-laying was followed by a speech by County Commissioner Linda Longstreth, who is a veteran herself. She called all the veterans from the crowd to join her on the steps of the stage in the plaza.
“I hope you’re taking a good look at the faces of all our heroes,” she said to the civilians as the veterans approached the stairs. “When you look at these men and women, they represent all veterans in our country.”
The crowd applauded for a good minute in response.
“Today we are taking a day of reflection and of gratitude to acknowledge why veterans did what they did and do what they do,” she said. “So we need to say thank you.”
The ceremony was punctuated by a series of patriotic songs performed by the East Fairmont High Busy Bee Band. The band’s director, TJ Bean, is a veteran himself and joined the group at the stairs of the plaza.
“I want you [veterans] to... never doubt that your service did matter, never wonder if your commitment is appreciated. Never question your sacrifices or honor,” Longstreth said. “Never, never waiver in your dedication to service. I encourage everyone here to thank a veteran, not just today, but every time you see one.”
Her remarks were followed by a 21-gun salute from the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard. The crowd removed their hats as a member of the honor guard played “Taps.”
Heaney took the podium again to give a brief series of thanks to the groups that made the parade and ceremony possible.
“I wanted to thank the honor guard because they do not get enough thanks,” Heaney said. “Trust me, they do this daily.”
As the crowd dispersed and mingled over refreshments, Longstreth’s words about the meaning of Veterans Day still hung in the air.
“This is what today is about. Not about my speech, not about the parade, this is about [the veterans],” Longstreth said.
