FAIRMONT — As a retired bank officer, Nancy Bickerstaff said it was always about giving back. She asked Brad Merrifield, former mayor of Fairmont, how did we get into this mess?
“I know how, you kept saying for two years ‘you need to do something with that house,’” said Merrifield.
Built in 1910, the house lovingly known as the Howard House on Madison Street has served the neighborhood in different ways since being a residence. Now, community leaders are revamping it to become home to various programs for local youth.
Merrifield said the Marion County Commission footed the bill for a lot of the recent repair work. However, now without that help, Merrifield said, the work that would need to be done was insurmountable.
“We were hashing around calling it Howard Center or something like that just to pay homage to Dr. Howard,” said Merrifield.
The building was once called 612 Mac, but Merrifield said, with a fresh program the building would merit a new name that hasn’t totally been settled on yet.
“Whether it’s called the Howard House or whatever it’s called it’s going to make a difference and I think that’s the overall goal,” said Michael Little, pastor of Good Hope Baptist Church in Barrackville.
Little said the youth and adults will see the framework of what’s being displayed is entirely different.
“Before, it was kind of a hang out place, it was kind of a babysitting place. It did have that stigma, but just the things that’s being presented now and the changes that’s being made it’s going to give this whole area a different mindset about this particular building,” said Little.
In the next week, Merrifield said community members will be focused on ‘the what to do’ rather than ‘what to call it.’
“What’s this place going to look like? More specifically, and where are we going to start with it as far as what programs, when we offer them, how are they going to function,” said Merrifield.
One thing the building needed was a new furnace, which was donated by EMCOR Services Scalise Industries.
“We wanted to properly thank them for being that generous and involved in the community and giving back like that means the world to us,” said Merrifield.
Brandi Hines from EMCOR said the company was grateful they could help.
“Everybody thinks of us as a huge company because we’re a Fortune 500 company but we really are community oriented,” said Hines.
EMCOR participates in Partners in Education programs within the community it serves. Hines said an example would be a bookstore at East Fairmont High School. They also are working to sponsor a scholarship at Fairmont State University.
“We like to do all those kinds of things and we give back to the community,” said Hines.
Hines said EMCOR was just glad they could help the youth. Merrifield said it’s a real collaboration within the community between pastors, business and leaders.
“Nobody cares who gets credit for anything but we just want to do something good for the kids,” said Merrifield.
To see activity and some semblance of life going on at the house just makes the day a little bit more fun, according to Merrifield. Bickerstaff shared in that excitement.
“It’s over the moon. It really is,” she said.
